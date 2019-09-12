Huawei is reportedly gearing up to launch a new tablet in the Indian market. Going by the leak, it seems like the launch of the MediaPad M5 Lite. The Android tablet originally launched in September last year, and seems to be making its way in India now. Read on to find out everything we know about the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite leak

The information about the upcoming Huawei tablet comes from tipster Ishan Agarwal. The tipster tweets that a M-series tablet from the company will launch in India later this month. This upcoming tablet will feature M-Pen stylus support, and Harman/Kardon speakers. Apart from the key features an accompanying image all but confirms that the upcoming tablet is the MediaPad M5 Lite.

Features, specifications, expected prices

The MediaPad M5 Lite tablet originally launched in two variants. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,100) in China. The top model with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM costs CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,100). It will be interesting to see whether Huawei India brings both variants, and how aggressive it is with the local pricing.

As for specifications, the Huawei tablet flaunts a 10.1-inch display with 1920×1200 pixels resolution, and 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Kirin 659 octa-core chipset. Backing up the tablet is a 7,500mAh battery, and the company claims it takes less than three hours to fully charge the battery.

Among the tablet’s talking points is support for stylus, called M-Pen. This Huawei stylus supports 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity. Another USP is the set of Harman/Kardon speakers onboard. These speakers feature Huawei’s Histen 5.0 sound system to replicate a 3D surround sound experience.