comscore Huawei to launch M-series tablet in India; likely to be MediaPad M5 Lite
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei M-series tablet with M-Pen support to reportedly launch in India this month
News

Huawei M-series tablet with M-Pen support to reportedly launch in India this month

News

Going by the leaks, this upcoming M-series tablet is likely to be the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite. Here’s what we know about its features and specifications.

  • Published: September 12, 2019 4:07 PM IST
leak-huawei-m-tablet-india-launch

Image Credit: Ishan Agarwal

Huawei is reportedly gearing up to launch a new tablet in the Indian market. Going by the leak, it seems like the launch of the MediaPad M5 Lite. The Android tablet originally launched in September last year, and seems to be making its way in India now. Read on to find out everything we know about the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite leak

The information about the upcoming Huawei tablet comes from tipster Ishan Agarwal. The tipster tweets that a M-series tablet from the company will launch in India later this month. This upcoming tablet will feature M-Pen stylus support, and Harman/Kardon speakers. Apart from the key features an accompanying image all but confirms that the upcoming tablet is the MediaPad M5 Lite.

Features, specifications, expected prices

The MediaPad M5 Lite tablet originally launched in two variants. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,100) in China. The top model with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM costs CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,100). It will be interesting to see whether Huawei India brings both variants, and how aggressive it is with the local pricing.

As for specifications, the Huawei tablet flaunts a 10.1-inch display with 1920×1200 pixels resolution, and 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Kirin 659 octa-core chipset. Backing up the tablet is a 7,500mAh battery, and the company claims it takes less than three hours to fully charge the battery.

Among the tablet’s talking points is support for stylus, called M-Pen. This Huawei stylus supports 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity. Another USP is the set of Harman/Kardon speakers onboard. These speakers feature Huawei’s Histen 5.0 sound system to replicate a 3D surround sound experience.

  • Published Date: September 12, 2019 4:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vodafone Idea launches TurboNet 4G in Karnataka
News
Vodafone Idea launches TurboNet 4G in Karnataka
Fortnite is voting to ask players if they want item rotation on Shop

Gaming

Fortnite is voting to ask players if they want item rotation on Shop

Fortnite v10.30 now out with tricky new Moisty Palms feature

Gaming

Fortnite v10.30 now out with tricky new Moisty Palms feature

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Realme X

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Realme X

Nokia 8.1 update rolling out with latest security patch

News

Nokia 8.1 update rolling out with latest security patch

Most Popular

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Huawei M-series tablet to launch in India this month

Realme 10,000mAh power bank, Realme Wireless Buds teased

Water found on a potentially life-supporting planet for the first time

Vodafone Idea launches TurboNet 4G in Karnataka

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Realme X

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei M-series tablet to launch in India this month

News

Huawei M-series tablet to launch in India this month
LG smartphone with rollable display in the works: Report

News

LG smartphone with rollable display in the works: Report
Huawei Mate 30 Pro detailed specifications leaked ahead of official launch

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro detailed specifications leaked ahead of official launch
Huawei P40 may launch with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report

News

Huawei P40 may launch with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report
Huawei Smart TV with 65-inch, Harmony OS available on pre-registration

News

Huawei Smart TV with 65-inch, Harmony OS available on pre-registration

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 vs Amazon Great Indian Festival: दीवाली सेल में कौन है बेस्ट

Vivo Z1x कल पहली बार सेल पर आएगा, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और सेल ऑफर्स

Spectra ने पेश किया अनलिमिटेड डाटा के साथ 1 Gbps स्पीड वाला ब्रॉडबेंड प्लान, जानें कीमत और डिटेल्स

Infinix Hot 8 की अगली सेल अब 19 सितंबर को, दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart से इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

TikTok यूजर ने सुपर ग्लू से होठ चिपकाया, देखें वायरल हुआ वीडियो


News

Huawei M-series tablet to launch in India this month
News
Huawei M-series tablet to launch in India this month
Realme 10,000mAh power bank, Realme Wireless Buds teased

News

Realme 10,000mAh power bank, Realme Wireless Buds teased
Water found on a potentially life-supporting planet for the first time

News

Water found on a potentially life-supporting planet for the first time
Vodafone Idea launches TurboNet 4G in Karnataka

News

Vodafone Idea launches TurboNet 4G in Karnataka
Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Realme X

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Realme X