comscore Huawei Maimang 8 with triple cameras, 6GB RAM launched in China | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Maimang 8 with triple cameras, 6GB RAM launched in China
News

Huawei Maimang 8 with triple cameras, 6GB RAM launched in China

News

The Huawei Maimang 8 offers a triple-camera setup, a large display with a waterdrop-style notch design, Kirin 710 SoC and more. The device is priced at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,000) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

  • Published: June 6, 2019 1:50 PM IST
Huawei Maimang 8

Despite the hardships that Huawei is facing, the Chinese company has launched Huawei Maimang 8 smartphone in China. The smartphone offers a triple-camera setup, a large display with a waterdrop-style notch design, Kirin 710 SoC and more. The Huawei Maimang 8 is priced at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,000) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The device will go on sale on June 12 in the country. It is already up for pre-order on Huawei Mall, and other e-commerce platforms.

Huawei Maimang 8 features, specifications

The Huawei Maimang 8 comes with a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display along with 1080×2340 pixels resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. As mentioned above, the device draws its power from the company’s in-house Kirin 710 octa-core SoC. This chipset is backed by only 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. It will ship with Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 operating system.

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in June 2019; Poco F1, Oppo K1, Galaxy A50 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in June 2019; Poco F1, Oppo K1, Galaxy A50 and more

There is also an option to expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a hybrid microSD card slot. The latest Huawei Maimang 8 packs a triple-camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front. The rear camera setup features a 24-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. At the front, the notch houses an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The AI-based camera can reportedly recognize scenes and categories on a real-time basis.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

There is also a fingerprint scanner at the back as well for security purpose. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone includes a Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, a micro USB port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Huawei is offering the handset in two color options, which includes Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in June 2019; Redmi Note 7S, Realme 3 Pro, Galaxy M30 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in June 2019; Redmi Note 7S, Realme 3 Pro, Galaxy M30 and more

The newly launched Huawei Maimang 8 is backed by a 3,400mAh battery. Besides, the latest device from Huawei seems to be identical to the Huawei P Smart+ (2019) in terms of specification and design. The only difference between the two smartphones is RAM and storage. The Huawei Maimang 8 comes with 6GB/128GB configuration, while the Huawei P Smart+ (2019) offers a 3GB/64GB variant. In comparison with Huawei P Smart 2019, the Huawei P Smart+ (2019) offers a better triple camera setup on the back.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 6, 2019 1:50 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Mozilla Firefox now comes with enhanced tracking protection, and more
News
Mozilla Firefox now comes with enhanced tracking protection, and more
Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

News

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

Huawei Maimang 8 with triple cameras launched

News

Huawei Maimang 8 with triple cameras launched

Samsung Galaxy A30 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A30 update rolling out

Xiaomi introduces Express Delivery on Mi.com

News

Xiaomi introduces Express Delivery on Mi.com

Sponsored

Most Popular

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers

Mozilla Firefox now comes with enhanced tracking protection, and more

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

Huawei Maimang 8 with triple cameras launched

Samsung Galaxy A30 update rolling out

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Maimang 8 with triple cameras launched

News

Huawei Maimang 8 with triple cameras launched
Honor confirms it is working on in-display camera solution

News

Honor confirms it is working on in-display camera solution
Global smartphone shipments may decline 3.1 percent in 2019: Report

News

Global smartphone shipments may decline 3.1 percent in 2019: Report
Huawei Mate 30 series may run HongMeng OS

News

Huawei Mate 30 series may run HongMeng OS
Oppo teases smartphone with in-display camera

News

Oppo teases smartphone with in-display camera

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Galaxy S10+ Cardinal Red वेरिएंट के साथ लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile में आएंगे ये पांच बेहतरीन फीचर्स, Zombie Dogs, Nitrogen Grenade जैसे एलिमेंट्स होंगे शामिल

लॉन्च से पहले Samsung Galaxy Note 10 की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा, अगस्त में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Moto E6 Plus Android 9 Pie और MediaTek Helio P22 SoC के साथ Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट

Moto G7 की कीमत में हुई 1,000 रुपये की कटौती, अब मिल रहा है 15,990 रुपये में

News

Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers
News
Tata Sky partners with Amazon India to offer video streaming to customers
Mozilla Firefox now comes with enhanced tracking protection, and more

News

Mozilla Firefox now comes with enhanced tracking protection, and more
Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

News

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15
Huawei Maimang 8 with triple cameras launched

News

Huawei Maimang 8 with triple cameras launched
Samsung Galaxy A30 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A30 update rolling out