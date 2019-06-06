Huawei Maimang 8 with triple cameras, 6GB RAM launched in China

Despite the hardships that Huawei is facing, the Chinese company has launched Huawei Maimang 8 smartphone in China. The smartphone offers a triple-camera setup, a large display with a waterdrop-style notch design, Kirin 710 SoC and more. The Huawei Maimang 8 is priced at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,000) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The device will go on sale on June 12 in the country. It is already up for pre-order on Huawei Mall, and other e-commerce platforms.

Huawei Maimang 8 features, specifications

The Huawei Maimang 8 comes with a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display along with 1080×2340 pixels resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. As mentioned above, the device draws its power from the company’s in-house Kirin 710 octa-core SoC. This chipset is backed by only 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. It will ship with Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 operating system.

There is also an option to expand the internal storage up to 512GB using a hybrid microSD card slot. The latest Huawei Maimang 8 packs a triple-camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front. The rear camera setup features a 24-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. At the front, the notch houses an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The AI-based camera can reportedly recognize scenes and categories on a real-time basis.

There is also a fingerprint scanner at the back as well for security purpose. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone includes a Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, a micro USB port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Huawei is offering the handset in two color options, which includes Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue.

The newly launched Huawei Maimang 8 is backed by a 3,400mAh battery. Besides, the latest device from Huawei seems to be identical to the Huawei P Smart+ (2019) in terms of specification and design. The only difference between the two smartphones is RAM and storage. The Huawei Maimang 8 comes with 6GB/128GB configuration, while the Huawei P Smart+ (2019) offers a 3GB/64GB variant. In comparison with Huawei P Smart 2019, the Huawei P Smart+ (2019) offers a better triple camera setup on the back.