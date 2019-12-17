Huawei recently kicked off its EMUI 10 beta program. And Huawei flagship devices like the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are in the midst of getting the stable version. It now seems close for the Huawei Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 as the duo are currently under the beta phase and next in line. For now, owners of the two former flagship devices will have to make do with the October security patch and the accompanying bug fixes.

Huawei Mate 10-series update detailed

As reported by Huawei Central, the two handsets are currently running EMUI 9.1 and the new OTA is pretty chunky for a security patch. It weighs as much as 3.94GB and specifically mentions a bug fix. Although the size may and firmware numbers will vary for different regions. Apart from fixing some issues with network compatibility, the patch now brings VoLTE and VoWiFi HD voice calling features for certain network providers. Interestingly, Airtel and Reliance Jio recently started rolling out VoWiFi services and this feature is on time for Huawei users who will be happy to see the new compatibility.

This particular update is rolling out to some East Asian countries as well as regions in Europe. EMUI 10 is based on Android 10 and should bring other big features such as Magazine-style UI, Always-On display, dark mode, new animation effects, more rounded and flat icons, and other new features. The stable EMUI 10 update has already been pushed to the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro as well as the Honor 10 and Honor View 10. The Mate 10 series should receive the update by January 2020 at the latest.

Huawei Watch GT 2 launched in India

Meanwhile, the Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch has been launched in India. The smart wearable is available via Flipkart and Amazon India. It will offer 14-day battery life as well as a heart rate tracking feature. Read on to find out everything about it. The Huawei Watch GT 2 comes with a price tag of Rs 19,990 in India. This price is for the 42mm variant of the smartwatch.

There is also a 46mm variant, which is priced at Rs 20,990 for the Night Black smartwatch. You can also buy the Huawei Watch GT 2’s Pebble Brown Smartwatch (46mm), which will cost you Rs 23,990. One will also find the Titanium Grey variant (46mm) on Flipkart, and this one is priced at Rs 30,990.

Story Timeline