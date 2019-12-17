comscore Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Android update rolling out now
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 update brings October 2019 Android security patch; EMUI 10 coming soon
News

Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 update brings October 2019 Android security patch; EMUI 10 coming soon

News

The Huawei Mate 10 update brings VoLTE and VoWiFi HD voice calling features for certain network providers.

  • Updated: December 17, 2019 2:02 PM IST
huawei-mate-10-android-update

Huawei recently kicked off its EMUI 10 beta program. And Huawei flagship devices like the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are in the midst of getting the stable version. It now seems close for the Huawei Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 as the duo are currently under the beta phase and next in line. For now, owners of the two former flagship devices will have to make do with the October security patch and the accompanying bug fixes.

Huawei Mate 10-series update detailed

As reported by Huawei Central, the two handsets are currently running EMUI 9.1 and the new OTA is pretty chunky for a security patch. It weighs as much as 3.94GB and specifically mentions a bug fix. Although the size may and firmware numbers will vary for different regions. Apart from fixing some issues with network compatibility, the patch now brings VoLTE and VoWiFi HD voice calling features for certain network providers. Interestingly, Airtel and Reliance Jio recently started rolling out VoWiFi services and this feature is on time for Huawei users who will be happy to see the new compatibility.

This particular update is rolling out to some East Asian countries as well as regions in Europe. EMUI 10 is based on Android 10 and should bring other big features such as Magazine-style UI, Always-On display, dark mode, new animation effects, more rounded and flat icons, and other new features. The stable EMUI 10 update has already been pushed to the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro as well as the Honor 10 and Honor View 10. The Mate 10 series should receive the update by January 2020 at the latest.

Huawei Watch GT 2 launched in India

Meanwhile, the Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch has been launched in India. The smart wearable is available via Flipkart and Amazon India. It will offer 14-day battery life as well as a heart rate tracking feature. Read on to find out everything about it. The Huawei Watch GT 2 comes with a price tag of Rs 19,990 in India. This price is for the 42mm variant of the smartwatch.

There is also a 46mm variant, which is priced at Rs 20,990 for the Night Black smartwatch. You can also buy the Huawei Watch GT 2’s Pebble Brown Smartwatch (46mm), which will cost you Rs 23,990. One will also find the Titanium Grey variant (46mm) on Flipkart, and this one is priced at Rs 30,990.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 17, 2019 1:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 17, 2019 2:02 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

5

59990

Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0
HUAWEI Kirin 970 Octa-Core Processor
20-MP Monochrome + 12-MP RGB, f/1.6 aperture, OIS, BSI CMOS, Dual-LED Flash, PDAF, CAF, Laser, Depth Auto Focus
Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10

53990

Android 7.1.1 Nougat
HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-Core 2.8GHz Processor
20-MP Monochrome + 12-MP RGB, f/1.6 aperture, OIS, BSI CMOS, Dual-LED Flash, PDAF, CAF, Laser, Depth Auto Focus

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme X2, Buds Air India launch event highlights
News
Realme X2, Buds Air India launch event highlights
Realme X2 launched with Snapdragon 730G; specifications, price in India

News

Realme X2 launched with Snapdragon 730G; specifications, price in India

Jabra Elite 75t launched with up to 28 hour battery life in India

News

Jabra Elite 75t launched with up to 28 hour battery life in India

Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro update rolling out

News

Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro update rolling out

PhonePe crosses 5 billion transactions, grows 5X in one year

News

PhonePe crosses 5 billion transactions, grows 5X in one year

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 update rolling out

Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India

Realme X2, Buds Air India launch event highlights

Realme X2 launched with Snapdragon 730G; specifications, price in India

Jabra Elite 75t launched with up to 28 hour battery life in India

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 update rolling out

News

Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 update rolling out
WhatsApp update adds new features including text reminders, group invite blocking

News

WhatsApp update adds new features including text reminders, group invite blocking
Marvel Star Chris Hemsworth launches 'Centr' fitness app for Android users

News

Marvel Star Chris Hemsworth launches 'Centr' fitness app for Android users
Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specs leaked

News

Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro official specs leaked
Top 10 Samsung, Realme, Nokia phones to get Android 10 update soon

News

Top 10 Samsung, Realme, Nokia phones to get Android 10 update soon

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel Xsteme Box पर मिल रहा है 1,750 रुपये का डिस्काउंट, ये है पूरा ऑफर

Realme Paysa भारत में पेश, जानें कैसे करेगा काम और पूरी डिटेल्स

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G स्मार्टफोन का 12GB RAM और 512GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट ऑनलाइन हुआ स्पॉट

Realme Buds Air ट्रू वायरलेस ईयरबड्स के लॉन्च से पहले जानें इसके पांच फीचर्स

BSNL ने 118, 187, 399 प्रीपेड प्लान की वैलिडिटी को घटाया, जानें अब इस प्लान में आपको क्या मिलेगा

News

Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 update rolling out
News
Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 update rolling out
Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India

News

Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India
Realme X2, Buds Air India launch event highlights

News

Realme X2, Buds Air India launch event highlights
Realme X2 launched with Snapdragon 730G; specifications, price in India

News

Realme X2 launched with Snapdragon 730G; specifications, price in India
Jabra Elite 75t launched with up to 28 hour battery life in India

News

Jabra Elite 75t launched with up to 28 hour battery life in India