Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro get December security patch
News

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro get EMUI update with December security patch

News

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are getting December security update with new version of EMUI 9. The devices are expected to get EMUI 10 in the coming weeks.

  • Updated: December 30, 2019 4:20 PM IST
huawei-mate-20-pro-review-bgr-2

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro running EMUI version 9.1 are receiving December security update. The update comes to these devices are the devices running EMUI 10 got the latest security update. The Mate 20 series is getting December 2019 update with EMUI version 9.1.0.362, which is a 100MB download. The download size may vary depending on the version offered in a particular country or region.

Huawei Mate 20 Series is expected to get updated to EMUI 10 based on Android 10 in the coming weeks. The Chinese smartphone maker has already released the update for the smartphone in its home market. For the time being, the devices are getting incremental update in the form of EMUI version 9.1.0.362. The update brings December security patch, which offers fix for three critical vulnerabilities. The update also addresses 24 high level and 1 medium level vulnerabilities. These are being patched as part of the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures found on Huawei or Honor devices, reports Huawei Central.

Watch: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

In November, Huawei announced that it has sold over 17 million units of Mate 20 series smartphones since its launch late last year. The Mate 20 Pro, in particular, has been updated with the latest software as well. The smartphone has received EMUI 10 update with version number 10.0.0.154(C432E7R1P5) based on Android 10. The newest version of Android should reach vanilla Mate 20, Mate 20 X, Mate 20 Lite and Mate 20 RS Porsche Edition soon. The updates have been gradual and you should see it in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, you should update your smartphone with December patch and secure the device.

huawei, huawei mate 20 pro, huawei mate 20 pro price, huawei mate 20 pro update

Photo: Huawei Central

How to get the latest update:

Step 1: Go to Settings and Click on System.

Step 2: In System, click on Software update and then click on Check for Updates

Step 3: Now, you should see the newest version of EMUI available for your device. Click on Download and Install.

Huawei P20, P20 Pro, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 20X 5G and others getting stable EMUI 10 update

How to get the latest update via HiCare App:

Step 1: The first step is to open the HiCare app and click on the Update icon in quick services section

Step 2: Click for Check for Updates

Step 3: In this screen, you should see the newest version of EMUI available for your device. Click on Download and Install.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 30, 2019 4:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 30, 2019 4:20 PM IST

