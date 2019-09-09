comscore Huawei Mate 20, Honor 20, View 20 to get EMUI 10 in December
  Huawei Mate 20, Honor 20 and View 20 to get EMUI 10 update in December: How to enroll for beta update
Huawei Mate 20, Honor 20 and View 20 to get EMUI 10 update in December: How to enroll for beta update

Huawei announced release timeline of EMUI 10 update for its smartphones at HDC last month. The stable update is expected to become available starting November.

  Published: September 9, 2019 9:33 AM IST
huawei-emui-10

Huawei announced EMUI 10 based on Android 10 at its developer conference last month. The new version of Huawei’s skin was found on new color variants of P30 Pro launched at IFA last week. Now, the company has revealed timeline for when its smartphones will get the stable. The EMUI 10 is currently available in the form of a beta for Huawei P30 and P30 Pro. The two smartphones will get stable update in November. Now, Huawei has confirmed release timeline for few more devices.

Later this month, Huawei plans to make EMUI 10 beta update available for the Mate 20 series, Honor 20 series and the Honor View 20. The stable update is scheduled to become available for these devices in December. Huawei will release the update for Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 Rs, Huawei Mate 20X (4G), Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro and Honor View 20. The release timeline for various Huawei devices leaked via a roadmap shared by Huawei Blog on Twitter.

How to register and download EMUI 10 beta update on your Huawei or Honor device

Huawei EMUI 10 will be available in the form of beta first before being made available as a stable update. If you want to test the beta update then you will need a separate application and eligible device to get it. Here is how you can download and join the beta program.

Step 1: Download the Huawei Beta app for your smartphone from this link: https://consumer.huawei.com/in/support/fut/

Step 2: Launch the app and login with your Huawei ID. You need to do this only once. If you don’t have one then you can create the ID using email or mobile number.

Step 3: Join the beta program by navigating to personal from the bottom tabs. Here click on Join Project and then check for available project. Once you see an eligible beta campaign, click on sign up and you will be enrolled.

Step 4: Once you successfully sign up, Huawei will push a HOTA update notification directly to your smartphone.

How to get stable EMUI 10 update on your Huawei device

As soon as the update becomes available, Huawei will push a notification asking you to update. However, you can also manually check for the update by going to Settings >> System >> Software update >> Check For Updates. If you don’t see the update then you can request for it via the HiCare app. Go to HiCare app and then app on update, click on the checkbox and select apply.

