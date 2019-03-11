Huawei Mate 20 lineup crosses the 10 million mark in terms of total device shipments in just 4.5 months

Huawei just revealed new information about its latest Mate 20 smartphone lineup. As part of the announcement, the Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant have just revealed that the total number of shipped devices from the Mate 20 smartphone lineup has crossed the 10 million mark in about 4.5 months. According to the announcement, the company also claimed that it has also broken its older sales records set by its previous Mate and P series devices in similar time-frame in Greater China.

The company also reaffirmed that the Mate 20 lineup is also selling well in other markets including Europe, West Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and others. All this information was initially posted on the Chinese social media website Weibo and then later spotted by GizmoChina. According to the report, Yu Chengdong, the CEO of Huawei issued a statement along with the information stating, “In four and a half months, Huawei’s Mate20 series shipments broke 10 million units! Thanks to the support, praise, and recognition of global consumers, and the pertinence given by everyone.”

Yu continued adding, “It is suggested that there will be more breakthroughs in 2019 and I look forward to sharing with you the joy of technological advancement!” According to the report, in December 2018, the company reported that it crossed the 200 million mark for total smartphones shipped in the year 2018 where about 5 million devices accounted for M20 series devices.

Almost a month after that, the company crossed the 7.5 million mark in January 2019. As noted by the report, the president of the Consumer Business for Huawei, He Gang claimed that the company was planning to ship about 230 million to 250 million devices by the end of 2019. This information comes weeks before the company is all set to launch its much anticipated Huawei P30 lineup.