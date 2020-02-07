Chinese smartphone maker, Huawei, seems to be rolling out a new software update for its Mate 20 Lite smartphone. The update brings the latest Android 10 operating system to the device on top of the company’s new EMUI 10 custom skin.

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite Android 10-based EMUI 10 update bumps up the software build version number to V10.0.0.170. The OTA update is currently available for users based in Turkey and is likely to roll out in other regions soon, RPRNA reports.

The update is rolling out in a phased manner, so it should take a while before reaching all units gradually. The initial rollout in Turkey is to ensure that there are no critical bugs before it becomes globally available. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare app > Update > Check for updates.

The Android 10-based EMUI update for the Huawei Mate 20 Lite smartphone will include changes in the overall UX design with a magazine-style UI layout and Morandi UI color scheme. The new software update will also bring dark mode, redesigned icons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features coming to the smartphone include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Huawei Mate 20 Lite features, specifications

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. The smartphone has a Hisilicon Kirin 710 SoC paired with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The device also comes with a 3,750mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The device sports a dual-camera setup at the back with a 20-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front comes with a 24-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor camera. For connectivity, the Mate 20 Lite supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

