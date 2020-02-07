comscore Huawei Mate 20 gets Android 10 in new system update | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Mate 20 Lite Android 10-based EMUI 10 update now rolling out
News

Huawei Mate 20 Lite Android 10-based EMUI 10 update now rolling out

News

The Android 10-based EMUI update for the Huawei Mate 20 Lite smartphone will include changes in the overall UI design.

  • Published: February 7, 2020 1:51 PM IST
Huawei-Mate-20-Lite-official

Chinese smartphone maker, Huawei, seems to be rolling out a new software update for its Mate 20 Lite smartphone. The update brings the latest Android 10 operating system to the device on top of the company’s new EMUI 10 custom skin.

Related Stories


The Huawei Mate 20 Lite Android 10-based EMUI 10 update bumps up the software build version number to V10.0.0.170. The OTA update is currently available for users based in Turkey and is likely to roll out in other regions soon, RPRNA reports.

Watch: Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

The update is rolling out in a phased manner, so it should take a while before reaching all units gradually. The initial rollout in Turkey is to ensure that there are no critical bugs before it becomes globally available. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare app > Update > Check for updates.

The Android 10-based EMUI update for the Huawei Mate 20 Lite smartphone will include changes in the overall UX design with a magazine-style UI layout and Morandi UI color scheme. The new software update will also bring dark mode, redesigned icons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features coming to the smartphone include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Huawei Mate 20 Lite features, specifications

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. The smartphone has a Hisilicon Kirin 710 SoC paired with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The device also comes with a 3,750mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Huawei Mate 20 X Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolling out now

Also Read

Huawei Mate 20 X Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolling out now

The device sports a dual-camera setup at the back with a 20-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front comes with a 24-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor camera. For connectivity, the Mate 20 Lite supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 7, 2020 1:51 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Android 8.1 Oreo
Kirin 710 octa-core SoC
20MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Huawei Mate 20 gets Android 10 in new update
News
Huawei Mate 20 gets Android 10 in new update
Instagram gets following categories feature: Who to unfollow

News

Instagram gets following categories feature: Who to unfollow

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 update to feature night mode, new lobby, room card

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 update to feature night mode, new lobby, room card

Google Maps gets revamped UI on Android and iOS

News

Google Maps gets revamped UI on Android and iOS

Realme C3 review

Review

Realme C3 review

Most Popular

Realme C3 review

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Huawei Mate 20 gets Android 10 in new update

Instagram gets following categories feature: Who to unfollow

Google Maps gets revamped UI on Android and iOS

Nokia 1 latest update with December security patch rolling out

Moto G6 Plus update brings January security patch

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Mate 20 gets Android 10 in new update

News

Huawei Mate 20 gets Android 10 in new update
Realme C3 review

Review

Realme C3 review
Galaxy A50 to get Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update soon

News

Galaxy A50 to get Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update soon
Realme C3 launched in India: Price, sale date and more

News

Realme C3 launched in India: Price, sale date and more
Infinix S5 Pro to launch with Android 10 under Rs 10,000: Report

News

Infinix S5 Pro to launch with Android 10 under Rs 10,000: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Google ने अपडेट के साथ सेलेब्रेट किया Google Maps का 15वां बर्थडे, जानें क्या हुए बदलाव

OnePlus TV यूजर्स को मिलेगा 3 महीने के लिए फ्री JioSaavn Pro सब्सक्रिप्शन

Tata Sky ने सभी SD सेट-टॉप बॉक्स किए डिस्कॉन्टीन्यू, अब सिर्फ HD सेट-टॉप बॉक्स बिक्री लिए हैं उपलब्ध

Flipkart Vivo Carnival का आखिरी दिन आज Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x और Vivo U10 पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स

MWC 2020 : ओप्पो 22 फरवरी को लॉन्च करेगी Oppo Find X2 स्मार्टफोन

News

Huawei Mate 20 gets Android 10 in new update
News
Huawei Mate 20 gets Android 10 in new update
Instagram gets following categories feature: Who to unfollow

News

Instagram gets following categories feature: Who to unfollow
Google Maps gets revamped UI on Android and iOS

News

Google Maps gets revamped UI on Android and iOS
Nokia 1 latest update with December security patch rolling out

News

Nokia 1 latest update with December security patch rolling out
Moto G6 Plus update brings January security patch

News

Moto G6 Plus update brings January security patch