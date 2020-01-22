comscore Huawei Mate 20 Lite Android 10 update rolling out to users | BGR India
Huawei Mate 20 Lite update with Android 10 OS rolls out to users

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite Android 10-based EMUI 10 update will include changes in the overall UI design along with new features.

  • Published: January 22, 2020 1:31 PM IST
Huawei released the EMUI 10 global stable update for Huawei Mate 20 Lite last year in November. Now, the company is widely rolling out the same update to more countries outside of the European market.

The latest EMUI 10 update for the Huawei Mate 20 Lite device bumps up the MIUI version number to V10.0.0.172 and is about 3.94GB in size, HuaweiCentral reports. The update brings Google’s latest Android 10 operating system along with new features and system stability improvements.

As per the changelog, the new software update includes changes in the overall UI design. The new Android software update will also bring gesture navigation, system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more. The update also details that some banking apps could be incompatible with this version, although a fix for this issue should be available soon.

Huawei is rolling out the update to the device in a staged manner, so it should take a while before reaching all Huawei Mate 20 Lite units gradually. Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare -> Update -> Check for updates.

Huawei Mate 20 Lite features, specifications

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite flaunts a 6.3-inch LTPS IPS screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a display notch. The device has a Hisilicon Kirin 710 SoC with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It also comes with a fingerprint scanner along with a 3,750mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The smartphone also sports a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 20-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel dedicated depth sensor. Connectivity options for the Huawei Mate 20 Lite include Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G and, USB Type-C port for charging. The handset is available in three color options to choose from including, Sapphire Blue, Black, and Platinum Gold.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 22, 2020 1:31 PM IST

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Android 8.1 Oreo
Kirin 710 octa-core SoC
20MP + 2MP

