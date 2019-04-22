comscore
Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X (AL00) start receiving stable EMUI 9.1 update

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the Mate 20 X (AL00) have started receiving stable EMUI 9.1 update. The newly released update is currently available in China and the update size is about 4GB in size.

  Published: April 22, 2019 7:45 PM IST
Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Huawei has reportedly started rolling out the stable EMUI 9.1 update for the Mate 20 Pro and the Mate 20 X (AL00). The update is currently available in China and the update size is about 4GB in size. The latest EMUI 9.1.0.116 update offers GPU Turbo 3.0, PC continuity features, support for motion sensing games, and more. It also brings features like incoming call videos for contacts. The update also optimizes HiVoice, which is the company’s voice assistant.

Furthermore, the update might also allow a user to turn off the Camera AI. “The AI functionality within the app is now quicker to react,” XDA-developers reports. The company is expected to soon release the stable EMUI 9.1 update for the Huawei Mate 20 and Huawei Mate 20 RS. To recall, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is powered by a 7nm Kirin 980 SoC. The chipset is aided by a dedicated NPU for handling artificial intelligence-based tasks

Vivo V11 Pro Android 9 Pie update rolling out in India

Also Read

Vivo V11 Pro Android 9 Pie update rolling out in India

The device sports a 6.39-inch OLED panel along with QHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. It is fuelled by a 4,200mAh battery. The handset also offers support for wireless charging as well as reverse wireless charging. The flagship device is also IP68 certified, which means it is resistant to water and dust.

On the photography front, there is a 40-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies, there is a 24-megapixel sensor with support for 3D depth sensing. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with a price label of Rs 64,990. You can buy the device via Amazon India website.

The Huawei Mate 20 X phablet, on the other hand, comes with a 7.2-inch OLED display. The device is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery. There is also a Leica triple rear camera setup. The device is also IP53 rated, which means it is water and dust resistance rating. It also features a vapour chamber cooling system, and offers support for the Huawei M-Pen.

  Published Date: April 22, 2019 7:45 PM IST

MTNL revises FUP limit on broadband plans

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X (AL00) start receiving stable EMUI 9.1 update
Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X (AL00) start receiving stable EMUI 9.1 update
