Huawei’s 2018 flagship device – Mate 20 Pro – was slated to soon receive the latest Android software update. Now, some users have started receiving Android 10 update via an over the air (OTA) update. Read on to find out everything about this new Huawei Mate 20 Pro update.

As per reports, the Huawei smartphone users in Netherlands are reportedly getting Android 10-based EMUI 10 update. This new Mate 20 Pro update brings with it a design overhaul, some new features, and also the September 2019 security patch. The OTA update is 4.42GBin size, and comes with build number 10.0.0.136.

With update of such sizes, it is recommended to have a stable Wi-Fi connection before initiating the update process. This being an OTA update, it is rolling out to users in phases. There’s however no word on when Huawei will roll out the update to users in other regions. It is worth noting that the Mate 20 Pro got the EMUI 9.1 in the end of June.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro features, specifications

The Mate 20 Pro launched in India last year with a price tag of Rs 69,990. Now however, it is available for less than Rs 50,000 in the country. The smartphone came with top-of-the-line features like a 6.39-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display, Kirin 980 SoC, and a triple-camera setup (40-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 20-megapixel). There is also a 4,200mAh battery with support for 40W super fast wired charging.

Features Huawei Mate 20 Pro Price 49990 Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC OS Android 10 (EMUI 10) Display 6.39-inch, 2K+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-3120×1440, (538ppi) Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP Front Camera 24MP Battery 4,200mAh

