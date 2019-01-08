Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets another EMUI 9 update with focus on camera and face unlock improvements

Huawei Mate 20 Pro has emerged as the most promising smartphone launched last year with its Leica-branded triple camera setup, in-display fingerprint sensor, edge to edge display, and reverse wireless charging feature. While it offers one of the best cameras on any smartphone right now, the company has been streamlining its software as well. Since it launched, Huawei has significantly improved the software support for the device, and has introduced new features for the smartphone.

While the first update was focused on security and camera improvements, the second update brought optimization for both the face unlock as well as in-display fingerprint sensing mechanism. Now, a new update is being pushed to the device that brings an element of both the updates and further enriches the experience. According to GSMArena, Huawei Mate 20 Pro is getting an update that is 482MB in size, and includes everything from optimization for face unlock to upgrades for camera performance. It also includes bug fixes and updates security patch of the device.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro, like all other smartphones released in the past year, features support for facial recognition but it uses 3D sensing mechanism similar to that Apple’s Face ID, albeit with lower security structure. The new update is meant to make the Face Unlock recognition faster, and allow for a more secure login experience.

On the camera front, Huawei says the update is meant to make the camera even more seamless and offer “natural, authentic colors” for photos taken in the Master AI mode. This comes after Huawei was criticized for over-saturated pictures in this mode. It also brings fixes camera glitches that prevented the app from launching in “certain scenarios”, and caused “occasional discrepancies” between previews and actual snapshots.

The EMUI 9.0.0.171 update for the Mate 20 Pro also upgrades the security patch level to December. Huawei Mate 20 Pro is available in only one storage variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in India. It is priced at Rs 69,990 in the country, and is available exclusively on Amazon India.