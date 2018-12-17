comscore
Huawei Mate 20 Pro EMUI 9 update rolling out in India; adds AI zoom

Huawei has also added new filters and effects on top of current options.

  Published: December 17, 2018 10:28 AM IST
Huawei has started rolling an EMUI update for Mate 20 Pro users in India. The EMUI 9.0.0.126 update for Huawei Mate 20 Pro carries firmware version C675E12R1P17, and brings a few enhancements.

We have received the OTA update on our Mate 20 Pro unit, and it is 367MB in size. The changelog for latest version of EMUI 9.0 notes an AI zoom feature for improved mini video recording in the camera. Huawei has also added new filters and effects on top of current options.

The handset runs EMUI UI based on Android 9.0 Pie since launch. The focus of the new Huawei Mate 20 Pro update is camera. The Mate 20 Pro features Leica-branded triple camera at the rear with a 40-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: The phone that has everything

Huawei had recently rolled out November 2018 Android security patch and a bunch of improvements for Mate 20 Pro units in other markets. The update was 523MB in size, and the changelog mentioned a lot of improvements in the software.

It had improved GPS navigation on the device, and fixed a bug which was preventing Google Messages to show a notification badge. Additional improvements were in security, and Huawei noted about enhancements for Face Unlock and in-screen fingerprint reader. The update as per changelog “optimized face unlock in certain scenarios,” and also “optimizes the in-screen fingerprint reader for faster unlock speed.”

Priced at Rs 69,990, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is exclusive to Amazon India for online retail. Huawei will also kick start its offline presence with Croma for the Mate 20 Pro in key metro cities starting December 22.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Mate 20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch OLED panel that runs at a 2K+ resolution with 538ppi, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Inside, the Mate 20 Pro runs Huawei’s HiSilicon 980 SoC built on 7nm fabrication. It also comes with a dedicated NPU for handling AI enabled tasks. In India, the smartphone is anticipated to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Watch Video: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

The handset packs a 4,200mAh battery with fast charging with USB Type-C and wireless charging. It comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 skin on top.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9
HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
Triple Cameras - 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
  Published Date: December 17, 2018 10:28 AM IST

