News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X update adds AI color mode to photos

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X have received an update that offers new image capturing functionality with the ‘AI color’ mode.

  • Published: February 6, 2019 2:22 PM IST
Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro is one of the best flagship smartphones of 2018. The company also launched the Mate 20 X and Mate 20RS Porsche Design. Now, both the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X have received an update that offers new image capturing functionality with the AI color mode. The update is 274MB in size and comes with a new software build number of 9.0.0.195, XDA reports.

Huawei recently released an EMUI update for the same smartphones that added Super Macro mode to the camera app and offered the January security patch among other things. Now, the latest update enables the AI color mode option in photos as well. Earlier, the mode allowed users to record videos with the background in greyscale and the subject in original color.

Now, with the update, Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X owners will be able to use this feature for their photography sessions. The changelog mentioned that “the update allows users to take portrait shots with the AI color film filter.” Huawei is rolling the update in batches, so it will hit all Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X devices over the coming days. Besides, some reports claim that the update is also available on Huawei Mate 20, and Mate 20 RS Porsche Design.

To recall, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro boasts a 6.39-inch OLED display. The panel operates at QHD+ resolution. It is the first smartphone from the company to house the 7nm Kirin 980 chipset aided by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset offers IP68 water resistance, wireless charging and is the first one to offer reverse wireless charging, allowing you to leverage the Mate 20 Pro as a Qi wireless charger for other devices. Optics wise, the flagship features a triple rear camera setup. It also supports Huawei’s proprietary Nano-Memory (NM) card format.

  • Published Date: February 6, 2019 2:22 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी Mi Men Sports Shoes 2 भारत में हुआ पेश, जानें क्या है खासियत

Realme Color OS 6 में होगा ऐप ड्रॉअर सपोर्ट, रियलमी 1 को मिलेगी अपडेट

Oppo K1 इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के साथ इस कीमत में भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

LG G8 ThinQ स्मार्टफोन में होगी LG G7 ThinQ के मुकाबले बड़ी बैटरी

Zombie मोड के साथ PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 अपडेट जल्द होगी रिलीज, कंपनी ने किया टीज

