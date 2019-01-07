comscore
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Red color variant officially launching on January 10

The new color variant was recently spotted online.

  Published: January 7, 2019 6:17 PM IST
Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei will be launching a Red color variant of the Mate 20 Pro on January 10 in China. The Chinese manufacturer launched its flagship Mate 20 Pro in October 2018 and recently announced that it sold 5 million units of the Mate 20 series. Huawei also revealed that it has topped its target and shipped 200 million units in 2018. As of now, the Mate 20 Pro is available in five color variants, including Bright Black, Sapphire Blue, Cherry Pink, Emerald Green, and Auror in China.

Huawei China on its official Weibo account revealed the launch information of new Red color Mate 20 Pro. The previous variants of Huawei Mate 20 Pro is exclusive to Amazon in India for online retail. Priced at Rs 69,990, Huawei is also selling the smartphone with Croma in key metro cities from December 22.

Honor View20 India launch scheduled for January 29; will be Amazon exclusive

Honor View20 India launch scheduled for January 29; will be Amazon exclusive

The Mate 20 Pro features Leica-branded triple camera at the rear with a 40-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. There is a 24-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Specifications and Features

Apart from the triple rear cameras, Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch OLED panel that runs at a 2K+ resolution with 538ppi, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Inside, the Mate 20 Pro runs Huawei’s HiSilicon 980 SoC built on 7nm fabrication. It also comes with a dedicated NPU for handling AI enabled tasks. In India, the smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Watch Video: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

The handset packs a 4,200mAh battery with fast charging with USB Type-C and wireless charging. It comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 skin on top.

  • Published Date: January 7, 2019 6:17 PM IST

