comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale again from February 23 via Amazon India
News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale again from February 23 via Amazon India

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is a premium flagship smartphone with in-display fingerprint sensor and triple rear camera setup.

  • Published: February 18, 2019 2:18 PM IST
huawei-mate-20-pro-review-bgr-2

Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the flagship smartphone from the Chinese brand, will once again be available for sale in India. The company has announced the device will be available starting February 23, 2019 online from Amazon India. The Mate 20 Pro was launched globally in October and brings a number of first in terms of design, imaging and performance. Huawei says the smartphone received overwhelming response during the last two sales, and sold out almost instantaneously. During the next sale, the company is offering the smartphone with free 15W wireless charger.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Offers and Price

Huawei has priced the Mate 20 Pro at Rs 69,990 in India as the company tries to aggressively compete with premium brands like Samsung and Apple in the country. The company is trying to make the device more enticing to prospective buyers by offering Huawei’s 15W wireless charger worth Rs 3,999 for free. Earlier, the smartphone was offered with Sennheiser PXC550 noise cancellation worth Rs 29,990 for free. Apart from free wireless charger, Huawei Mate 20 Pro is also likely to come with offers from banks and no cost EMI from Bajaj Finserv when it goes on sale.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Specifications and Features

Huawei had launched the Mate 20 Pro as the successor to Mate 10 Pro in October, but it is essentially an enhanced version of P20 Pro. The smartphone builds on the gradient design seen on Huawei P20 Pro and features an edge-to-edge display with a notch at the top and in-display fingerprint sensor. The back of the device is also now textured, which the company calls as four point design.

The Mate 20 Pro is equipped with a 6.39-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display and in India. It comes standard with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Powering the smartphone is Kirin 980 SoC, a new chipset fabricated using 7nm process packing a total of 6.9 billion transistors dual neural processing engine. Like the P20 Pro, it also features a triple rear camera setup with 40-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera stacked in Matrix fashion. At the front, it gets a 24-megapixel selfie shooter with support for facial recognition. The Mate 20 Pro runs EMUI 9 based on Android Pie and is backed by a 4,200mAh battery.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: The phone that has everything

Also Read

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: The phone that has everything

The Mate 20 Pro supports 40W super fast wired charging but also comes equipped with support for 15W fast wireless charging. In its quest to add as many features as possible, Huawei has also enabled reverse wireless charging where the device can share its power reserve with any other wireless charging enabled device. At Rs 69,990, Huawei Mate 20 Pro makes for a compelling option that aims to check on areas such as design, performance, cameras and battery life.

You Might be Interested

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

5

69990

Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9
HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
Triple Cameras - 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
  • Published Date: February 18, 2019 2:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
UK says risk from Huawei's 5G equipment can be mitigated
thumb-img
News
Oppo 10x zoom tech to go into mass production soon
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite MIUI 10 stable update now rolling out
thumb-img
News
Vivo reportedly working on 44W FlashCharge technology

Editor's Pick

Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale again from February 23 via Amazon India
News
Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale again from February 23 via Amazon India
Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event

Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat

News

Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat

Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report

News

Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report

ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data

News

ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro details leaked ahead of March launch

Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale again from February 23 via Amazon India

Twitter retains old messages even after they are deleted: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event

Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P30, P30 Pro details leaked ahead of March launch

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro details leaked ahead of March launch
Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale again from February 23 via Amazon India

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale again from February 23 via Amazon India
ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data

News

ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data
TCL working on five devices with flexible displays: Report

News

TCL working on five devices with flexible displays: Report
UK says risk from Huawei's 5G equipment can be mitigated

News

UK says risk from Huawei's 5G equipment can be mitigated

हिंदी समाचार

Realme के CEO को चढ़ा बॉलीवुड फीवर, Gully Boy स्टाइल में किया Realme 3 के लॉन्च को टीज

ACT Fibernet अपने सभी ग्राहकों को दे रहा है 100जीबी डाटा फ्री

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Realme C1 से लेकर Galaxy S8 तक इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंट

Redmi Y1 और Y1 Lite को मिली नई MIUI 10 स्टेबल अपडेट, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 Pro भारत में मार्च में दे सकता है दस्तक

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro details leaked ahead of March launch
News
Huawei P30, P30 Pro details leaked ahead of March launch
Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale again from February 23 via Amazon India

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale again from February 23 via Amazon India
Twitter retains old messages even after they are deleted: Report

News

Twitter retains old messages even after they are deleted: Report
Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ price leaks ahead of February 20 launch event
Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat

News

Chinese government orders teachers to stop assigning homework via apps like WeChat