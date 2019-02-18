Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale again from February 23 via Amazon India

Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the flagship smartphone from the Chinese brand, will once again be available for sale in India. The company has announced the device will be available starting February 23, 2019 online from Amazon India. The Mate 20 Pro was launched globally in October and brings a number of first in terms of design, imaging and performance. Huawei says the smartphone received overwhelming response during the last two sales, and sold out almost instantaneously. During the next sale, the company is offering the smartphone with free 15W wireless charger.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Offers and Price

Huawei has priced the Mate 20 Pro at Rs 69,990 in India as the company tries to aggressively compete with premium brands like Samsung and Apple in the country. The company is trying to make the device more enticing to prospective buyers by offering Huawei’s 15W wireless charger worth Rs 3,999 for free. Earlier, the smartphone was offered with Sennheiser PXC550 noise cancellation worth Rs 29,990 for free. Apart from free wireless charger, Huawei Mate 20 Pro is also likely to come with offers from banks and no cost EMI from Bajaj Finserv when it goes on sale.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Specifications and Features

Huawei had launched the Mate 20 Pro as the successor to Mate 10 Pro in October, but it is essentially an enhanced version of P20 Pro. The smartphone builds on the gradient design seen on Huawei P20 Pro and features an edge-to-edge display with a notch at the top and in-display fingerprint sensor. The back of the device is also now textured, which the company calls as four point design.

The Mate 20 Pro is equipped with a 6.39-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display and in India. It comes standard with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Powering the smartphone is Kirin 980 SoC, a new chipset fabricated using 7nm process packing a total of 6.9 billion transistors dual neural processing engine. Like the P20 Pro, it also features a triple rear camera setup with 40-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera stacked in Matrix fashion. At the front, it gets a 24-megapixel selfie shooter with support for facial recognition. The Mate 20 Pro runs EMUI 9 based on Android Pie and is backed by a 4,200mAh battery.

The Mate 20 Pro supports 40W super fast wired charging but also comes equipped with support for 15W fast wireless charging. In its quest to add as many features as possible, Huawei has also enabled reverse wireless charging where the device can share its power reserve with any other wireless charging enabled device. At Rs 69,990, Huawei Mate 20 Pro makes for a compelling option that aims to check on areas such as design, performance, cameras and battery life.