Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale via Amazon India tomorrow with free 15W wireless charger

The flagship Huawei Mate 20 Pro smartphone is going back on sale starting tomorrow (January 4). The device will be exclusively available on Amazon India along with a couple of interesting offers.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro price, offers

The Mate 20 Pro was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 69,990. During launch, Huawei had announced an interesting bundle offer along with Sennheiser. Now, the company has another bundle offer. This time, buyers will get the 15W Huawei wireless charger worth Rs 3,999, for free.

Additionally, Vodafone subscribers will be able to avail up to 20 percent savings on their monthly postpaid plan rentals. Besides these, buyers will also be able to take advantage of no-cost EMI options on the e-commerce website.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications, features

Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro is packed to its gills with features, and also comes with top-of-the-line specifications. It flaunts a 6.39-inch OLED panel with 2K+ resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Kirin 980 SoC built on 7nm fabrication, and paired with a dedicated NPU for handling AI-based tasks.

The smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB internal storage. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,200mAh battery with support for both fast charging, as well as fast wireless charging. It comes bundled with a 40W adapter for super fast wired charging. Among the most talked about features is the support for reverse wireless charging.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

The smartphone’s highlight though is its set of brilliant cameras. There is a triple Leica rear camera setup with 40-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. At the front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie shooter. On the software front, the device runs Android Pie out-of-the-box with EMUI 9 skin on top.