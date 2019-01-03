comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale via Amazon India tomorrow with free 15W wireless charger
News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale via Amazon India tomorrow with free 15W wireless charger

News

Vodafone users too can avail an exclusive offer on buying the Huawei Mate 20 Pro via Amazon India.

  • Published: January 3, 2019 1:03 PM IST
huawei-mate-20-pro-review-bgr-2

The flagship Huawei Mate 20 Pro smartphone is going back on sale starting tomorrow (January 4). The device will be exclusively available on Amazon India along with a couple of interesting offers.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro price, offers

The Mate 20 Pro was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 69,990. During launch, Huawei had announced an interesting bundle offer along with Sennheiser. Now, the company has another bundle offer. This time, buyers will get the 15W Huawei wireless charger worth Rs 3,999, for free.

Additionally, Vodafone subscribers will be able to avail up to 20 percent savings on their monthly postpaid plan rentals. Besides these, buyers will also be able to take advantage of no-cost EMI options on the e-commerce website.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications, features

Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro is packed to its gills with features, and also comes with top-of-the-line specifications. It flaunts a 6.39-inch OLED panel with 2K+ resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Kirin 980 SoC built on 7nm fabrication, and paired with a dedicated NPU for handling AI-based tasks.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro hands-on and first impressions: Upping the game

Also Read

Huawei Mate 20 Pro hands-on and first impressions: Upping the game

The smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB internal storage. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,200mAh battery with support for both fast charging, as well as fast wireless charging. It comes bundled with a 40W adapter for super fast wired charging. Among the most talked about features is the support for reverse wireless charging.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

The smartphone’s highlight though is its set of brilliant cameras. There is a triple Leica rear camera setup with 40-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. At the front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie shooter. On the software front, the device runs Android Pie out-of-the-box with EMUI 9 skin on top.

You Might be Interested

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

5

69990

Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9
HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
Triple Cameras - 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
  • Published Date: January 3, 2019 1:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale via Amazon India tomorrow
thumb-img
News
AnTuTu Top 10 smartphones for December 2018: ZTE Nubia Red Magic Mars tops the list
thumb-img
News
Oppo R17 Pro King of Glory Edition launched: Price, Specifications
thumb-img
News
Nokia 9 PureView promo video leaked

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale via Amazon India tomorrow

Uber India revenue zooms to Rs 21.5 cr in FY18

Xiaomi Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Air Pollution Mask launched in India

China's Chang'e 4 lunar rover touches down on far side of the moon

Flipkart Honor Days sale: Honor 10, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N and other Honor smartphones on sale

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale via Amazon India tomorrow

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale via Amazon India tomorrow
AnTuTu Top 10 smartphones for December 2018: ZTE Nubia Red Magic Mars tops the list

News

AnTuTu Top 10 smartphones for December 2018: ZTE Nubia Red Magic Mars tops the list
Honor 8A to launch in China on January 8

News

Honor 8A to launch in China on January 8
Nokia 9 PureView promo video leaked

News

Nokia 9 PureView promo video leaked
TRAI moves to Supreme Court against TDSAT order on predatory pricing

News

TRAI moves to Supreme Court against TDSAT order on predatory pricing

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने भारत में एयर पॉल्यूशन से बचने के लिए लॉन्च किया मास्क, जानें कैेसे करता है काम

हुवावे Mate 20 Pro दो नए कलर ऑप्शन में जल्द होगा लॉन्च!

पांच कैमरो वाले नोकिया 9 PureView की प्रोमो वीडियो हुई लीक, कैमरा सैंपल भी है मौजूद

जियो ने अक्टूबर 2018 में 1.05 करोड़ यूजर्स जोड़कर एयरटेल और वोडाफोन आइडिया के लिए बजाई खतरे की घंटी

Oppo R17 Pro का किंग ऑफ ग्लोरी एडिशन लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale via Amazon India tomorrow
News
Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale via Amazon India tomorrow
Uber India revenue zooms to Rs 21.5 cr in FY18

News

Uber India revenue zooms to Rs 21.5 cr in FY18
Xiaomi Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Air Pollution Mask launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Air Pollution Mask launched in India
China's Chang'e 4 lunar rover touches down on far side of the moon

News

China's Chang'e 4 lunar rover touches down on far side of the moon
Flipkart Honor Days sale: Honor 10, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N and other Honor smartphones on sale

News

Flipkart Honor Days sale: Honor 10, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N and other Honor smartphones on sale