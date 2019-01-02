Huawei Mate 20 Pro spotted in Comet Blue and Fragrant Red colors

Huawei launched its flagship Mate 20 Pro in October 2018. The company recently announced that it sold 5 million units of the Mate 20 series. Huawei also revealed that it has topped its target and shipped 200 million units in 2018. As of now, the Mate 20 Pro is available in five color variants, including Bright Black, Sapphire Blue, Cherry Pink, Emerald Green, and Auror in China.

Now, two new color variants of the smartphone have surfaced on the web for the Chinese market. The new color variants reportedly are Fragrant Red and Comet Blue; however, Huawei is yet to officially confirm the launch date of the new color variants.

To recall, the Mate 20 Pro packs a 7nm octa-core Kirin 980 chipset and a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) for AI-based functions. It runs EMUI 9.0 based on the latest Android 9.0 Pie. The handset features a 6.39-inch QHD+ curved OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an 86.9 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The panel supports DCI-P3 HDR. The chipset is aided by 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

Optics wise, the Mate 20 Pro offers a Leica triple rear camera setup, similar to what we have seen on the Huawei P20 Pro. The triple rear camera setup includes a 40-megapixel wide angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel 3X telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture.

The camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash, Super HDR and offers AI-based features. Up front, there is a 24-megapixel RGB camera for shooting selfies. Additionally, the front camera is a 3D depth sensing camera with support for 3D facial unlocking. The device is kept alive by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 40W SuperCharge. It also comes with wireless reverse charging technology.