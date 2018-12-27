Huawei Mate 20 Pro teardown yet again proves how difficult it is to repair

Last month, DIY experts at iFixit revealed that Huawei’s top-of-the-line Mate 20 Pro has poor repairability. The smartphone was criticized because of the quantity of glue on the front and back glass panels. It even got a low four out 10 score in ease of repairing by experts.

Now the Huawei Mate 20 Pro has been torn down again, but this time by YouTuber JerryRigEverything. While the device remains a durable for most cases, it is the curved screen and front glass replacement that make it difficult to repair.

YouTuber Zack Nelson notes that in-display fingerprint sensor sticks to the curved screen unlike OnePlus 6T, thus making it much more fragile, and you can’t really seperate the two without breaking the display. Same is the case with curved screen, if it gets broken then the fingerprint sensor would also need replacement.

Previously, iFixit rated Google Pixel 3 same as the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. It noted that replacing Google Pixel 3 screen will be tricky, and it will most likely require replacing the whole frame of the phone, which will add to the cost.

Other interesting things pointed out by Nelson include how Huawei didn’t make use of a copper heat pipe, water-based or otherwise like competitors. Instead, the Chinese company has used thermal paste and metal plates to dissipate the heat. Also, the earpiece speaker has been located a bit lower from the actual speaker hole, so it could use a bigger speaker.