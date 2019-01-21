comscore
  Huawei Mate 20 Pro tied with P20 Pro as the best smartphone camera: DxOMark
Huawei Mate 20 Pro tied with P20 Pro as the best smartphone camera: DxOMark

Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with a triple camera setup on the back of the device.

  Published: January 21, 2019 2:11 PM IST
Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the latest flagship smartphone from Huawei has tied for the top spot with the P20 Pro in the DxOMark image benchmark tests. According to the benchmarks, the device scored 109, same as the Huawei P20 Pro that was launched last year. Considering just the scores, it may look like that the company has not made any improvements in the camera software in last one year. But, it is worth noting that the device comes well ahead of the likes of Apple iPhone XS Max, and Google Pixel 3.

Before we dive in the results, let’s recap the hardware of the camera setup. The device comes with a triple camera setup on the back. The primary sensor comes is a 40-megapixel with an f/1.7 regular lens, the second lens packs a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and super-wide field of view and the third camera comes with an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture, telephoto lens, and OIS. The device comes with both a phase detection autofocus feature as well as the laser-assisted autofocus. Huawei has also added a dual-tone LED flash module.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

The company posted the final results of Mate 20 Pro after conducting a range of tests aimed at the photo and video capabilities of the device. According to the results, the device manages to capture good quality images with wide dynamic range, good exposure with controlled image noise, even in challenging lighting conditions. Talking more about the color of the images, the captured images who “pleasant white balance and color rendering”. The camera setup offers good zoom along with fast autofocus in most conditions.

Moving to the quality of the videos shot with the help of the device, it has fast and smooth autofocus with good tracking with “efficient stabilization” while holding the camera. The videos showcase low noise levels along with good exposure adaption to dynamic light conditions. Similar to images, the video also comes with accurate white balance and pleasant color. There are some places where the company can improve including things related to fine details, loss of details in bokeh mode, inconsistencies in focus while using flash and more.

  Published Date: January 21, 2019 2:11 PM IST

