Huawei Mate 20 Pro update brings February 2019 security patch, ViLTE support

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has started rolling out a new software update in India for its flagship device, the Mate 20 Pro. The update brings two important changes, with the first one being February 2019 security patch, and the second being support for ViLTE. For those unaware, ViLTE means video calling over LTE, where users can make video calls to other users without relying on third-party apps.

The update is being rolled out as an OTA (over the air), and you can head over to Settings > Software Update and manually check for update if you haven’t received a notification yet. The update build is about 158MB in size. As this is being a phased rollout, it may take a couple of weeks for the update to reach your device.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is priced at Rs 69,990 and is available to purchase online via Amazon India. As a limited time deal, the company is also offering the wireless charger for free, which is otherwise priced at Rs 3,999. Unlike other wireless chargers, this one supports charging at 15W, which is a bit faster, and supports Qi standard too.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications, features

The smartphone flaunts a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with 2K (1440×3120 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a notch. Powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC with an octa-core CPU, the smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB internal storage. In the photography department, Huawei has added a triple-camera setup at the back – a 40-megapixel primary sensor, a 20-megapixel second sensor with ultra-wide lens, and the third, an 8-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens.

Up front is a 24-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. Mate 20 Pro comes with a number of connectivity options such as dual SIM with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Infrared port, and USB Type-C port. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and advanced Face authentication. To keep things ticking, there is a 4,200mAh battery with support for fast wired charging at 40W. On the software front, it runs on Android Pie OS out of the box.