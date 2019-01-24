Huawei Mate 20 Pro update offers a dedicated super macro mode and more

Huawei recently launched two new colors of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and it is the same handset that secured the top position in DxOMark’s camera rankings. Now, Huawei has started rolling out an EMUI update to the device, adding a separate Super Macro mode to the camera. The update also brings the January security patches, improved smoothness of the gesture navigation system, and an improved call experience in “certain scenarios,” XDA-Developer reported.

One of the significant change is the addition of a separate Super Macro mode. This feature is already present on the smartphone, but was not easily accessible. Post the update, the super macro mode can be activated manually any time via the camera app. This feature allows users to capture shots as close as 2.5 centimeters from an object. Earlier, the built-in AI used to fire up the super macro mode when it detected that the subject was very close to the camera lens.

After updating your phone to the EMUI 9.0.0.183, you can now find it in the camera app under the ‘more’ menu separately. The update carries a C636E1OR3P2 build number and the small update file is 346MB in size.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications, features

To recall, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro offers a 6.39-inch QHD+ curved OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. At its core is a top-notch Kirin 980 chipset backed by a Mali-G76 MP10 GPU. There is also up to 8GB of RAM on offer, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Watch: Apple iPad Pro 2018 Hands-on

On the photography front, there is a Leica-based triple rear camera setup consisting of a 40-megapixel f/1.8 wide angle lens, a 20-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 3X telephoto sensor. Up front, there is a 24-megapixel RGB selfie camera with 3D Face Unlock. It is powered by a 4,200mAh battery, which supports 40W SuperCharge technology.