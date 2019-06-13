comscore Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) gets 3C certification launch imminent | BGR India
Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) receives 3C certification; launch imminent

The Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) has been certified with the model EVR-AN00 by China's 3C certification. The device is powered by a Kirin 980 SoC, paired with Balong 5000.

  Published: June 13, 2019 10:51 AM IST
huawei-mate-20-x-hands-on-1

The Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) smartphone has reportedly received China’s Compulsory Certification (CCC). This further indicates that the company will soon launch the device in its home country. The handset has been certified with the model EVR-AN00 by China’s 3C certification. At the moment, it is unknown when the Chinese company is planning to launch it in the country.

The Huawei device is rumored to come with a price tag of RMB 12,800 (approximately Rs 128,300). This is twice the prices of other 5G devices in other markets. However, Gizchina reported that “official hints from Weibo suggest that might not be the final retail price of 5G mobile phones in China. The actual price of the device in China will be lower compared to European prices.”

Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) specifications

Notably, the original Huawei Mate 20 X was launched back in November 2018. The smartphone’s 5G variant is powered by the same Kirin 980 mobile platform but gets paired with Balong 5000. This is the Chinese company’s own 5G modem for mobile devices. Additionally, the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) offers a 4,200mAh battery with support for 40W charging. Comparatively, the original version packs a big 5,000mAh battery under the hood. This one reportedly offers support for 22.5W fast-charging standard.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

The Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) is equipped with a massive 7.2-inch OLED display. It also flaunts a waterdrop-style notched design. The panel operates at full-HD+ (1080×2240 pixels) resolution. The device comes with 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. It also supports IP53 for water and dust resistance. In terms of imaging, the handset comes with a triple camera system at the back, and it offers the same setup which we have seen on the Mate 20 Pro.

The back camera comprises of a 40-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens for 5x zoom and a 20-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For capturing selfies, there is a 24-megapixel camera on the front. The Mate 20 X (5G) ships with EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie. The smartphone is also equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Chinese company has priced the Mate 20 X (5G) at £999 (approximately Rs 90,000) in the UK.

  Published Date: June 13, 2019 10:51 AM IST

