Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) with Balong 5000 modem is now official

Huawei Mate 20 X (5G), which leaked in the form of hands-on videos and press renders last month, is now official. The 5G version of Huawei Mate 20 X even appeared in the form of retail packaging before the Chinese smartphone maker made it official. The smartphone is almost identical to the Mate 20 X, but now comes with 5G support. While it gains support for 5G radio, it comes at a cost – smaller battery capacity. This is in line with rumors which claimed that Huawei will have to reduce the battery capacity on Mate 20 X (5G) to support new mobile network standards.

The Mate 20 X featured a massive 5,000mAh battery, and Huawei has now replaced that with a smaller 4,200mAh battery on the Mate 20 X (5G). While Huawei has lowered the battery capacity, it has added faster charging to compensate for that. The Mate 20 X (5G) supports Huawei‘s 40W SuperCharge while the standard model only supported standard 22.5W fast charging. Under the hood, the Mate 20 X (5G) is powered by the same Kirin 980 mobile platform but gets paired with Balong 5000, which is Huawei’s own 5G modem for mobile devices.

Huawei has been pitching the Mate X, its foldable smartphone, as the first 5G device but the Mate 20 X (5G) seems to be the first to hit retail shelves. The Mate 20 X (5G) also comes with support for Huawei M-Pen stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure. The stylus is sold separately and can be used to take notes or sketch on the massive 7.2-inch display of the smartphone. The 5G model comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For imaging, there is the same triple rear camera setup seen on the Mate 20 Pro. The primary camera is a 40-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto camera for 5x zoom and a 20-megapixel camera ultra-wide camera. There is a 24-megapixel selfie shooter at the front and it features a waterdrop notch. The Mate 20 X (5G) runs EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie and features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Huawei has priced the Mate 20 X (5G) at £999 (approximately Rs 90,000) in the UK, according to GSMArena and it will be available in Emerald Green from June. Pre-orders for the smartphone start in late May, and customers will be able to buy it from EE, O2, Three, Vodafone and other select retailers. The non-5G version of the smartphone is priced at £750 (approximately Rs 67,300) in the UK and it seems that 5G support comes at a huge premium for end consumers.