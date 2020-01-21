Huawei is rolling out a new Android 10-based software update for the Huawei Mate 20 X device. The company previously pushed out the same update for the Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) smartphones as well.

The latest update bumps up the EMUI version number to V10.0.0188/V10.0.0184/V10.0.0183 depending on the region. It is currently available for users based in Austria, Singapore and more. The update is about 4.41GB in size, and also brings along the month-old December 2019 Android security patch to the device.

Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> About Phone -> System & updates -> Software update -> Check for Updates. To avoid any additional cellular data charges, users should download the update over Wi-Fi.

Huawei is rolling out the update for the smartphone in a staged manner, so it could take a while before reaching all units. The update is likely to hit a broader number of devices soon, PiunikaWeb reports.

The new Huawei Mate 20 X update brings the usual Android 10 features to the device. The update comes with new features including system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more. The EMUI 10 further brings several new features to the device, including a visual design overhaul, with a minimalist theme throughout the UI, and uses the Morandi color palette.

Huawei Mate 20 X features, specifications

The Huawei Mate 20 X flaunts a 7.2-inch OLED screen with FHD+ (1080×2244 pixels) resolution and a display notch. The smartphone has a Hisilicon Kirin 980 SoC with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU. The device also comes with a fingerprint scanner along with a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W charging support.

The device also sports a triple-camera setup at the back with a 40-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 20-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The front comes with a 24-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options for the Huawei Mate 20 X include Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port.

