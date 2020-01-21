comscore Huawei Mate 20 X Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolls out | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Mate 20 X Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolling out now
News

Huawei Mate 20 X Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolling out now

News

Apart from the new Android 10-based EMUI 10 build, the Huawei Mate 20 X update also brings the month-old December 2019 security patch to the device.

  • Published: January 21, 2020 9:26 AM IST
huawei-mate-20-x-hands-on-1

Huawei is rolling out a new Android 10-based software update for the Huawei Mate 20 X device. The company previously pushed out the same update for the Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) smartphones as well.

Related Stories


The latest update bumps up the EMUI version number to V10.0.0188/V10.0.0184/V10.0.0183 depending on the region. It is currently available for users based in Austria, Singapore and more. The update is about 4.41GB in size, and also brings along the month-old December 2019 Android security patch to the device.

Users will receive a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> About Phone -> System & updates -> Software update -> Check for Updates. To avoid any additional cellular data charges, users should download the update over Wi-Fi.

Huawei is rolling out the update for the smartphone in a staged manner, so it could take a while before reaching all units. The update is likely to hit a broader number of devices soon, PiunikaWeb reports.

The new Huawei Mate 20 X update brings the usual Android 10 features to the device. The update comes with new features including system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more. The EMUI 10 further brings several new features to the device, including a visual design overhaul, with a minimalist theme throughout the UI, and uses the Morandi color palette.

Huawei Mate 20 X features, specifications

The Huawei Mate 20 X flaunts a 7.2-inch OLED screen with FHD+ (1080×2244 pixels) resolution and a display notch. The smartphone has a Hisilicon Kirin 980 SoC with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU. The device also comes with a fingerprint scanner along with a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W charging support.

The device also sports a triple-camera setup at the back with a 40-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 20-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The front comes with a 24-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options for the Huawei Mate 20 X include Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 21, 2020 9:26 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 20 X
Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9
Kirin 980 octa-core
Triple cameras - 40MP + 20MP + 8MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Poco could reportedly launch 3 phones this year
News
Poco could reportedly launch 3 phones this year
Realme Buds Air Neo real-life images, specifications spotted at NCC

News

Realme Buds Air Neo real-life images, specifications spotted at NCC

Here's everything you need to know about the new PUBG Karakin map

Gaming

Here's everything you need to know about the new PUBG Karakin map

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Uber Eats app to be discontinued after Zomato deal

News

Uber Eats app to be discontinued after Zomato deal

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Poco could reportedly launch 3 phones this year

Realme Buds Air Neo real-life images, specifications spotted at NCC

Uber Eats app to be discontinued after Zomato deal

Huawei Mate 20 X Android 10-based update rolls out

Honor 8X Android 10-based update rolls out

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Mate 20 X Android 10-based update rolls out

News

Huawei Mate 20 X Android 10-based update rolls out
Honor 8X Android 10-based update rolls out

News

Honor 8X Android 10-based update rolls out
PUBG takes another life, Android R and more: Daily News Wrap

News

PUBG takes another life, Android R and more: Daily News Wrap
Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro updates rolling out

News

Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro updates rolling out
Huawei Nova 3i update rolling out

News

Huawei Nova 3i update rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 8X स्मार्टफोन को मिला Android 10 पर बेस्ड EMUI 10 सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

Reliance Jio ने MyJio ऐप पर शुरू की UPI पेमेंट सर्विस

Trending Technology News Today : Huawei ने Google को चुनौती देने के लिए TomTom से पार्टनशिप किए जाने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Huawei ने नेविगेशन और डिजिटल मैपिंग कंपनी TomTom के साथ की पार्टनशिप

PUBG खेलते हुए प्लेयर को आया हार्ट अटैक, इलाज के दौरान हुई मौत

News

Poco could reportedly launch 3 phones this year
News
Poco could reportedly launch 3 phones this year
Realme Buds Air Neo real-life images, specifications spotted at NCC

News

Realme Buds Air Neo real-life images, specifications spotted at NCC
Uber Eats app to be discontinued after Zomato deal

News

Uber Eats app to be discontinued after Zomato deal
Huawei Mate 20 X Android 10-based update rolls out

News

Huawei Mate 20 X Android 10-based update rolls out
Honor 8X Android 10-based update rolls out

News

Honor 8X Android 10-based update rolls out