Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro battery capacity leaked

A Weibo post has revealed that the Huawei Mate 30 model will come equipped with a 4,200mAh battery. The Pro version is said to pack a 4,500mAh unit.

  Published: August 20, 2019 9:08 AM IST
Huawei Mate 30 Pro real world image

Huawei is reportedly all set to launch its Mate 30 series on September 19 in Munich, Germany. While details about the Mate 30 family have appeared in a number of leaks so far, more details confirming the battery capacity have made it to the internet. Now, a Weibo post has revealed that the standard model will come equipped with a 4,200mAh unit. This might be a 5 percent increase in capacity when compared to its predecessor, GSMArena reports.

The Pro version, on the other hand, will pack a 4,500mAh battery, which is around 7 percent increase capacity in comparison with the Mate 20 Pro. The Pro model of the Mate 20 offers a 4,200mAh under the hood. Previously, it was reported that the upcoming Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro will feature 25W wireless charging. Moreover, the Huawei smartphones might also feature a 55W wired charging solution.

Huawei Mate 30-series with Kirin 990 SoC to support 4K video recording at 60fps: Report

Also Read

Huawei Mate 30-series with Kirin 990 SoC to support 4K video recording at 60fps: Report

Besides, the forthcoming phone will likely feature a waterfall display and a notch of the top. A few recently leaked images of the alleged phone indicated that the notch will house three camera sensors. The Mate 30 Pro is said to arrive with a sophisticated facial authentication system to take on Face ID. If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the Pro model of the Huawei Mate 30 will feature two 40-megapixel rear sensors The phone maker may also add a third camera along with LED flash unit in a circular rear camera module.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Both the Huawei handsets are expected to ship with Android 9 Pie with EMUI 11 skin on top. In addition, Android Q update for the same could be released before the year-end. The Mate 30 Pro is speculated to come with a whopping 6.71-inch OLED display with a notch on the top. The display will also offer support for 90Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the Chinese company is expected to add its home-brewed Kirin 990 chipset inside the Mate 30 devices.

  Published Date: August 20, 2019 9:08 AM IST

