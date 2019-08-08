Huawei Mate 30 captured in the wild; reveals curved display

Huawei Mate 30, the much-anticipated smartphone from Chinese smartphone and electronics giant was just spotted in a subway. This is the second time that we have seen the device pop up in the wild before the launch. According to a report, this encounter with the images of the smartphone reveals some information about the upcoming smartphone. Taking a closer look at the images, it looks like Huawei Mate 30 will come with the notch. This is in line with what we have seen in previous reports about device renders and leaks. It is likely that the smartphone maker will add sensors in the notch for the sophisticated face unlock feature.

Huawei Mate 30 leak details

The image also showcased the front of the smartphone with a curved display on the sides to meet the back panel. Similar to the previous leak, the device in this leak also sports a protective cover meant to conceal the design. A report by GSMArena revealed that there were no images of the backside of the smartphone. Past leaks have predicted that the upcoming flagship smartphone series from Huawei will feature a circular camera bump. These reports also hinted that the camera setup will feature three camera sensors.

This report comes right after a report hinted that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro may pack two 40-megapixel sensors. It is the only company to use a 40-megapixel sensor developed in collaboration with Leica. The device is likely to mark a leap, both in terms of the number of sensors and the physical size of the sensor. Similar to the P30 Pro from early this year, Huawei is planning to use an RYYB sensor as opposed to RGGB sensor seen on most flagship smartphones. Digging into details, the primary camera is expected to feature a 1/1.55-inch sensor. This will be significantly larger than the 1/1.7-inch sensor in the Huawei P30 Pro.

The Mate 30 Pro will likely include an 8-megapixel periscope style telephoto camera seen on the P30 Pro. It is not clear whether the optical zoom will stay at 5x or Huawei plans to upgrade to 10x optical zoom. Huawei has trademarked ‘Cine Lens’ and ‘Matrix Cinema’ for its smartphone. The trademarks suggest the company plans to bring major changes to the camera experience on its next flagship device.