comscore Huawei Mate 30 display assembly leaks; gives us with more details
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Mate 30 display assemble leaks out hinting at improvements
News

Huawei Mate 30 display assemble leaks out hinting at improvements

News

The latest leak comes just weeks before the Chinese smartphone maker is scheduled to launch the smartphone in the market. Past leaks about the Huawei Mate 30 series have been limited to the top of the line Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

  • Published: August 26, 2019 11:20 AM IST
Huawei Mate 30 leak

It looks like the internal display assembly for the Huawei Mate 30 has leaked online. This new leak has likely given us new information about what we can expect from Mate 30. The latest leak comes just weeks before the Chinese smartphone maker is scheduled to launch the smartphone in the market. Past leaks about the Huawei Mate 30 series have been limited to the top of the line Huawei Mate 30 Pro. However, it was good to see leaked information about more affordable, Mate 30.

Huawei Mate 30 display assembly leak details

As per the information, the real-world images of the assemble initially surfaced on Chinese social media website Weibo. Taking a closer look, one can see that the Mate 30 display notch size will be larger than the Mate 20. According to a report by GizChina, this larger notch will pack two different camera sensors. Inclusion of two camera sensors means that the smartphone may feature an advanced facial recognition feature. This sensor also opens up a number of possibilities when it comes to imaging capabilities in the front. Given that two is always better than two, it is quite possibly better than the one in the past.

Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro battery capacity leaked

Also Read

Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro battery capacity leaked

The report also noted that the size of the camera cutouts on the front panel are different from each other. Another thing evident here is the flatness of the panel along with the built-in in-screen fingerprint scanner. Taking a look back at recent leaks, we have seen the Mate 30 Pro pop-up in the wild a number of times.

According to reports in the past, Huawei Mate 30 series is likely to be powered by Kirin 990 SoC. Beyond this, Mate 30 Pro may feature a 4,500mAh battery and Mate 30 could come with 4,200mAh battery. For context, the current Mate 20 Pro features a 4,200mAh battery and Mate 20 features 4,000mAh battery.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 26, 2019 11:20 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

Editor's Pick

Honor 20 users in India get an update
News
Honor 20 users in India get an update
Tata Sky DTH now offers 200 channels and more in Rs 153

News

Tata Sky DTH now offers 200 channels and more in Rs 153

Huawei Mate 30 display assembly leaks online

News

Huawei Mate 30 display assembly leaks online

Huawei P30 Lite available at its lowest price ever on Amazon.in

Deals

Huawei P30 Lite available at its lowest price ever on Amazon.in

Realme 2 Pro available at its lowest price yet on Flipkart

Deals

Realme 2 Pro available at its lowest price yet on Flipkart

Most Popular

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Honor 20 users in India get an update

Tata Sky DTH now offers 200 channels and more in Rs 153

Huawei Mate 30 display assembly leaks online

RedmiBook 14 launch set for August 29; to offer 10th Gen Intel processor

Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 20 users in India get an update

News

Honor 20 users in India get an update
Huawei Mate 30 display assembly leaks online

News

Huawei Mate 30 display assembly leaks online
Huawei P30 Lite available at its lowest price ever on Amazon.in

Deals

Huawei P30 Lite available at its lowest price ever on Amazon.in
Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27

News

Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27
Huawei Kirin 990 official launch on September 6

News

Huawei Kirin 990 official launch on September 6

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL का बड़ा फैसला: 22 प्रीपेड प्लान में 250 मिनट डेली की वॉयस कैपिंग लगाई

Motorola E6 Plus की लीक हुई तस्वीरों में दिखाई दिया स्मार्टफोन का डिजाइन

Tata Sky नए SD सेट-टॉप बॉक्स कस्टमर्स को ऑफर कर रहा है 13 सेमी-एनुअल पैक

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Xiaomi Mi A3, Galaxy M30 समेत इन सभी स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगे बेहतरीन डिस्काउंट

OnePlus smart TV में होगी 3GB RAM और MediaTek MT5670 प्रोसेसर

News

Honor 20 users in India get an update
News
Honor 20 users in India get an update
Tata Sky DTH now offers 200 channels and more in Rs 153

News

Tata Sky DTH now offers 200 channels and more in Rs 153
Huawei Mate 30 display assembly leaks online

News

Huawei Mate 30 display assembly leaks online
RedmiBook 14 launch set for August 29; to offer 10th Gen Intel processor

News

RedmiBook 14 launch set for August 29; to offer 10th Gen Intel processor
Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27

News

Huawei Nova 5T Malaysia launch set for August 27