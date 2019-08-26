It looks like the internal display assembly for the Huawei Mate 30 has leaked online. This new leak has likely given us new information about what we can expect from Mate 30. The latest leak comes just weeks before the Chinese smartphone maker is scheduled to launch the smartphone in the market. Past leaks about the Huawei Mate 30 series have been limited to the top of the line Huawei Mate 30 Pro. However, it was good to see leaked information about more affordable, Mate 30.

Huawei Mate 30 display assembly leak details

As per the information, the real-world images of the assemble initially surfaced on Chinese social media website Weibo. Taking a closer look, one can see that the Mate 30 display notch size will be larger than the Mate 20. According to a report by GizChina, this larger notch will pack two different camera sensors. Inclusion of two camera sensors means that the smartphone may feature an advanced facial recognition feature. This sensor also opens up a number of possibilities when it comes to imaging capabilities in the front. Given that two is always better than two, it is quite possibly better than the one in the past.

The report also noted that the size of the camera cutouts on the front panel are different from each other. Another thing evident here is the flatness of the panel along with the built-in in-screen fingerprint scanner. Taking a look back at recent leaks, we have seen the Mate 30 Pro pop-up in the wild a number of times.

According to reports in the past, Huawei Mate 30 series is likely to be powered by Kirin 990 SoC. Beyond this, Mate 30 Pro may feature a 4,500mAh battery and Mate 30 could come with 4,200mAh battery. For context, the current Mate 20 Pro features a 4,200mAh battery and Mate 20 features 4,000mAh battery.