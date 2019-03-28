comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Mate 30 is already in testing; could reportedly release around October with 5G support
News

Huawei Mate 30 is already in testing; could reportedly release around October with 5G support

News

The Mate 30 Pro could be powered by a new chipset with built-in 5G support.

  • Published: March 28, 2019 9:27 AM IST
huawei-mate-20-pro-review-bgr-2

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei just released the P30 and P30 Pro in Paris, followed by the P30 Lite in Philippines. And now, talks about the next flagship smartphone, the Mate 30, have already started. At a press briefing, a company official in Malaysia confirmed that Huawei is internally testing the Mate 30. The official further mentioned that the smartphone will be launched sometime in September or October.

In another interview with Digital Trends, Huawei CEO Richard Yu did mention that the company is “considering” to add 5G connectivity in “the next Mate series.” 5G networks are still under construction, and should be ready for prime time “this fall” which would warrant adding 5G support for the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro smartphones.

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions: All about the cameras, and more

Also Read

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions: All about the cameras, and more

Based on current rumors, the Mate 30 line-up will be powered by a Kirin 985 SoC, which is expected to be the company’s first chipset built on 7nm EUV process. The new process will reportedly allow for 20 percent greater transistor density, increased clock speeds for higher performance, all while retaining the same CPU and GPU architecture. And with the talks of 5G going strong, the chipset is also expected to come with a built-in 5G modem.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Earlier this year in January, a leaked patent filing surfaced online. It is expected to be of the Mate 30, showing a bigger size for the camera window. It appears that Huawei would add more snappers at the back, with the Mate 30 Pro expected to get as many as five lenses.

  • Published Date: March 28, 2019 9:27 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Huawei Mate 30 already in testing, could release around October
News
Huawei Mate 30 already in testing, could release around October
Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale once again on Flipkart and mi.com; Here's how you can buy

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale once again on Flipkart and mi.com; Here's how you can buy

OnePlus 7 renders by smartphone case makers leaked

News

OnePlus 7 renders by smartphone case makers leaked

Samsung Exynos 9710 SoC specifications leaked

News

Samsung Exynos 9710 SoC specifications leaked

Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 10 9.3.25 beta update rolling out

News

Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 10 9.3.25 beta update rolling out

Most Popular

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced

Huawei Mate 30 already in testing, could release around October

Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale today

OnePlus 7 renders by smartphone case makers leaked

Samsung Exynos 9710 SoC specifications leaked

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Mate 30 already in testing, could release around October

News

Huawei Mate 30 already in testing, could release around October
Huawei P30 Pro vs P20 Pro: Compared

News

Huawei P30 Pro vs P20 Pro: Compared
Huawei P30 Lite with triple rear cameras goes official

News

Huawei P30 Lite with triple rear cameras goes official
Huawei P30, P30 Pro to be available on Amazon India

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to be available on Amazon India
Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Foldable Phone : शाओमी ने दूसरी बार टीज किया अपना फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन, सैमसंग को देगा टक्कर

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: आखिरी दिन Xiaomi के Redmi Y2 और Redmi 6A पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

शाओमी का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Redmi GO आज 2PM पर होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध

Huawei P30 Lite बैक में तीन कैमरों के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

लेनोवो लॉन्च करेगा 100-मेगापिक्सल कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन!

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro next flash sale announced
Huawei Mate 30 already in testing, could release around October

News

Huawei Mate 30 already in testing, could release around October
Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go to go on sale today
OnePlus 7 renders by smartphone case makers leaked

News

OnePlus 7 renders by smartphone case makers leaked
Samsung Exynos 9710 SoC specifications leaked

News

Samsung Exynos 9710 SoC specifications leaked