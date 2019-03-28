Huawei Mate 30 is already in testing; could reportedly release around October with 5G support

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei just released the P30 and P30 Pro in Paris, followed by the P30 Lite in Philippines. And now, talks about the next flagship smartphone, the Mate 30, have already started. At a press briefing, a company official in Malaysia confirmed that Huawei is internally testing the Mate 30. The official further mentioned that the smartphone will be launched sometime in September or October.

In another interview with Digital Trends, Huawei CEO Richard Yu did mention that the company is “considering” to add 5G connectivity in “the next Mate series.” 5G networks are still under construction, and should be ready for prime time “this fall” which would warrant adding 5G support for the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro smartphones.

Based on current rumors, the Mate 30 line-up will be powered by a Kirin 985 SoC, which is expected to be the company’s first chipset built on 7nm EUV process. The new process will reportedly allow for 20 percent greater transistor density, increased clock speeds for higher performance, all while retaining the same CPU and GPU architecture. And with the talks of 5G going strong, the chipset is also expected to come with a built-in 5G modem.

Earlier this year in January, a leaked patent filing surfaced online. It is expected to be of the Mate 30, showing a bigger size for the camera window. It appears that Huawei would add more snappers at the back, with the Mate 30 Pro expected to get as many as five lenses.