Huawei Mate 30 leaked case shows a rectangular camera setup

Huawei Mate 30 series is expected to launch later this year. The smartphone is expected to expand on the camera prowess of Huawei P30 Pro launched early this year. Ahead of its launch, the Mate 30 leaked in the form of a photo last week. The image depicted glass back with a circular hole for the camera module. Now, another leak suggests that Huawei will stick with square camera setup seen on its predecessor.

Huawei Mate 30 Leak: All you need to know

In the latest leak, a case for upcoming Mate 30 series has appeared showing rectangular camera setup. The render does lineup with previously leaked renders from an official patent filed by Huawei. The patent showed phone case designs from the Chinese smartphone maker. While it did not explicitly mention the Mate 30 series, the design did imply next flagship. The patent showed a large cut-out on the back of the device in the shape of a rectangle. This new leak shows the case in a factory setting with a layout similar to the one seen in the patent.

None of the leaks so far seem to be consistent in terms of the information being disseminated by them. There are leaks claiming the Mate 30 series will feature a quad-camera setup. But there are also reports suggesting a penta-camera setup. It is also not immediately clear whether these leaks are legitimate in the first place. It is advisable to take them with a grain of salt like any other rumor.

Huawei is expected to launch the Mate 30 series in September or October. It is expected to reveal the next Kirin processor at IFA 2019 in September. We might see the Mate 30 series launch at a dedicated event in October. There are also reports of Huawei launching a 5G version in December. We can expect to see more leaks about the Mate 30 series in the coming months as we inch closer to official launch.