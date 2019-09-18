Huawei will announce its latest Mate 30 on September 19. The launch event will reportedly take place in Munich, Germany. Ahead of the official unveiling, a lot has already been leaked online. Now, a render has revealed what could be Mate 30 lineup’s color options and design. The leaked render (by @evleaks) suggests that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 will be launched in four color options. These could be Space Silver, Cosmic Purple, Black, and Emerald Green.

The render further indicates that the phones will arrive with a quad rear camera setup in a circular housing. Comparatively, the Huawei Mate 20 series was launched with a square camera module. Besides, Ice Universe reported that the Mate 30 Pro will come with two 40-megapixel sensors on the back. The main sensor is said to be RYYB sensor seen on the P30 Pro, but will be a bigger 1/1.55-inch type while the second sensor will be a 1/1.7-inch type. The second 40-megapixel camera could be placed behind the ultra-wide-angle lens. The sensor size alone is seen as a big leap for the imaging experience on smartphones.

There could also be dual-LED flash and a ToF sensor on the top left-hand corner. The Mate 30 Pro is widely rumored to sport a waterfall screen that blends completely with the back panel. There is a wide notch at the front which could be used for 3D facial recognition. The device might also come with a colored power button, dual-SIM support and water resistance.

Separately, the Huawei Mate 30 could debut with a smaller notch with a dual front camera and non-curved display. It could be a Full HD+ panel while Mate 30 Pro gets a Quad HD+ panel. The Chinese company is also expected to launch Mate 30 Lite. It is expected to feature a 6.26-inch display, Kirin 810 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The smartphone might be equipped with a quad rear camera setup, similar to Honor 20 Pro.