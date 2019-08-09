comscore Huawei Mate 30 Lite tipped to launch with HongMeng OS in China
Huawei Mate 30 Lite tipped to launch with HongMeng OS in China by September

It is expected that the Chinese telecom major will unveil its own operating system HongMeng OS today. To start with, the proprietary operating system is expected to debut with Honor’s smart screen TV.

  Published: August 9, 2019 12:34 PM IST
Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Huawei is hosting its Developer Conference 2019 at Songshan Lake in Dongguan, China today. It is expected that the Chinese telecom major will unveil its own operating system HongMeng OS. To start with, the proprietary operating system is expected to debut with Honor’s smart screen TV. A previous report said that Huawei also plans to launch a smartphone based on HongMeng by the end of this year.

Now in a fresh leak, it’s been claimed that the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 Lite will be the company’s first smartphone with HongMeng OS. Although it will only come in China, and International variant will not have that OS. The leak has come from a Twitter user @RODENT950 via Gizmochina, who has also noted that the phone will launch in mid-September. Additionally, the Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro are tipped to launch with Android Q-based EMUI 10.

Huawei Mate 30 captured in the wild; reveals curved display

Huawei Mate 30 captured in the wild; reveals curved display

Huawei is rumored to launch three Mate 30 series smartphones very soon – Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 Lite. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be the company’s next flagship smartphone, which will reportedly feature two 40-megapixel sensors. The Chinese smartphone maker is the only company to use a 40-megapixel sensor developed in collaboration with Leica. The device is not only making a leap in terms of the sensor but it will also use a larger sensor than its predecessors. Like the P30 Pro from early this year, Huawei is planning to use an RYYB sensor as opposed to RGGB sensor seen on most flagship smartphones.

Coming to HongMeng OS, Honor Smart Screen, which is basically a range of smart TV, will be the first to feature the operating system. The recently leaked picture is believed to be the upcoming Honor Smart Screen and it gives a sneak peek at the user interface. The interface shows that the device has a number of functions listed on the left pane. These include the display settings, sound settings, connected devices and account management.

  Published Date: August 9, 2019 12:34 PM IST

