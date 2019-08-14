comscore Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro allegedly certified ahead of launch
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro allegedly certified by TENAA and Bluetooth SIG ahead of launch
News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro allegedly certified by TENAA and Bluetooth SIG ahead of launch

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro is tipped to feature dual 40-megapixel camera on its back. It is also rumored to sport a 90Hz OLED display and faster Kirin 990 SoC.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro Rear Camera module

Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro are tipped to launch on September 19. The new smartphones are expected to be joined by Mate 30 Lite, which will be rebranded version of Nova 5i Pro. While we have heard rumors about the device, it has now appeared on certification sites. Huawei has not announced the official launch date just yet but TENAA may have certified the devices. A couple of models have been listed on TENAA that could be the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro. The telecom authority of China has certified two devices with model numbers LIO-Al00 and TAS-AL00.

Huawei Mate 30 Series: Expected Price, Launch Date

There is no way to confirm that these two models are indeed Huawei‘s upcoming Mate series. The speculation does point at Mate series being certified in China. The TENAA listing does not giveaway anything beyond the model number of these devices. However, these are official listings and should be updated with specifications and device images soon. The model numbers – LIOAL00 and TAS-AL00 – bear similarity to the model numbers of Huawei Mate 20 series. This suggests that these devices could be the Mate 30 series and debut soon.

Huawei Mate 30 captured in the wild; reveals curved display

Also Read

Huawei Mate 30 captured in the wild; reveals curved display

According to Huawei Central, the two devices have also stopped by Bluetooth SIG for certification. The TENAA listing confirms that these devices run Android and support dual-SIM dual standby. There is also support for TD-LTE/FDD-LTE/TD-SCDMA/WCDMA/cdma2000/CDMA1X/GSM standard. The leaks so far point at Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will use Kirin 990 SoC based on the new 7nm EUV process. They are also tipped to feature a 90Hz display similar to the one seen on OnePlus 7 Pro.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak hints at two 40-megapixel rear cameras

Also Read

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak hints at two 40-megapixel rear cameras

Huawei Mate 30 Pro could be equipped with dual 40-megapixel sensors when it becomes official this year. One of the sensors will be used for the standard camera while the second will be placed behind the ultrawide angle sensor. There are rumors of Huawei adopting a ring-shaped camera placement for the Mate 30 series. There are also rumors of second generation 3D facial recognition and 55W fast charging first seen with the Mate X foldable smartphone.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 14, 2019 4:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8

Editor's Pick

iPhone 11 series branding leaked online before official launch
News
iPhone 11 series branding leaked online before official launch
Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro allegedly certified by TENAA and Bluetooth SIG

News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro allegedly certified by TENAA and Bluetooth SIG

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7 Plus receive August Android security patch update

News

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7 Plus receive August Android security patch update

Meizu 16s Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 6GB RAM spotted on Antutu

News

Meizu 16s Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 6GB RAM spotted on Antutu

A new malware is affecting cheaters on Fortnite, Apex Legends and CSGO

Gaming

A new malware is affecting cheaters on Fortnite, Apex Legends and CSGO

Most Popular

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

OnePlus looking to rollout new 5G device this year, hints Pete Lau

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 marks the end of Google Daydream and Gear VR

iPhone 11 series branding leaked online before official launch

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro allegedly certified by TENAA and Bluetooth SIG

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7 Plus receive August Android security patch update

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro allegedly certified by TENAA and Bluetooth SIG

News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro allegedly certified by TENAA and Bluetooth SIG
Oppo smartwatch may launch sometime in 2020: Report

News

Oppo smartwatch may launch sometime in 2020: Report
Honor to launch new X series phone and 55-inch Honor Vision 4K HDR TVs in India soon

News

Honor to launch new X series phone and 55-inch Honor Vision 4K HDR TVs in India soon
EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released

News

EMUI 10 update schedule for Huawei and Honor phones released
Huawei unveils EMUI 10, will release Beta version to P30-series first

News

Huawei unveils EMUI 10, will release Beta version to P30-series first

हिंदी समाचार

4 हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है TCL का 43-इंच Full HD LED Android TV, यहां से खरीदे

Huami Amazfit GTR भारत में OLED panel और 24 दिनों के बैटरी बैकअप के साथ जल्द होगी लॉन्च

Oppo अपनी पहली Smartwatch पर कर रही है काम, अगले साल हो सकती है लॉन्च

स्वतंत्रता दिवस और रक्षाबंधन के मौके पर ऐसे भेजें WhatsApp Stickers, यूं करे डाउनलोड

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ भारत में 20 अगस्त को होंगे लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट LIVE

News

OnePlus looking to rollout new 5G device this year, hints Pete Lau
News
OnePlus looking to rollout new 5G device this year, hints Pete Lau
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 marks the end of Google Daydream and Gear VR

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 marks the end of Google Daydream and Gear VR
iPhone 11 series branding leaked online before official launch

News

iPhone 11 series branding leaked online before official launch
Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro allegedly certified by TENAA and Bluetooth SIG

News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro allegedly certified by TENAA and Bluetooth SIG
Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7 Plus receive August Android security patch update

News

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7 Plus receive August Android security patch update