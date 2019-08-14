Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro are tipped to launch on September 19. The new smartphones are expected to be joined by Mate 30 Lite, which will be rebranded version of Nova 5i Pro. While we have heard rumors about the device, it has now appeared on certification sites. Huawei has not announced the official launch date just yet but TENAA may have certified the devices. A couple of models have been listed on TENAA that could be the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro. The telecom authority of China has certified two devices with model numbers LIO-Al00 and TAS-AL00.

Huawei Mate 30 Series: Expected Price, Launch Date

There is no way to confirm that these two models are indeed Huawei‘s upcoming Mate series. The speculation does point at Mate series being certified in China. The TENAA listing does not giveaway anything beyond the model number of these devices. However, these are official listings and should be updated with specifications and device images soon. The model numbers – LIOAL00 and TAS-AL00 – bear similarity to the model numbers of Huawei Mate 20 series. This suggests that these devices could be the Mate 30 series and debut soon.

According to Huawei Central, the two devices have also stopped by Bluetooth SIG for certification. The TENAA listing confirms that these devices run Android and support dual-SIM dual standby. There is also support for TD-LTE/FDD-LTE/TD-SCDMA/WCDMA/cdma2000/CDMA1X/GSM standard. The leaks so far point at Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will use Kirin 990 SoC based on the new 7nm EUV process. They are also tipped to feature a 90Hz display similar to the one seen on OnePlus 7 Pro.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro could be equipped with dual 40-megapixel sensors when it becomes official this year. One of the sensors will be used for the standard camera while the second will be placed behind the ultrawide angle sensor. There are rumors of Huawei adopting a ring-shaped camera placement for the Mate 30 series. There are also rumors of second generation 3D facial recognition and 55W fast charging first seen with the Mate X foldable smartphone.