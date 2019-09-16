comscore Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite renders appear
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite renders appear ahead of September 19 launch
News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite renders appear ahead of September 19 launch

News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite will launch globally in Munich on September 19.

  • Published: September 16, 2019 11:15 AM IST
Huawei Mate 30 Lite Pro Evan Blass

Photo: Evan Blass/Twitter

Huawei is set to launch its Mate 30 Series at an event in Munich on September 19. The devices will arrive as an upgrade to Mate 20 Series and is expected to include three models. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite. The Mate 30 Pro will be the most premium model while the Mate 30 Lite will serve as entry-level offering. We already know that Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will be powered by Kirin 990 SoC and will have 5G variants for select markets.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro renders: Here’s what we know so far

The renders for Huawei Mate 30 Pro confirms that the smartphone will feature a circular rear camera setup. The Mate 20 Pro featured a square camera module and the company seems to be switching to circular layout this year. The render shows that there are four cameras inside this circular module but there is no sign of a periscope-style camera seen on the P30 Pro from early this year.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro detailed specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Also Read

Huawei Mate 30 Pro detailed specifications leaked ahead of official launch

According to leakster Ice Universe, the Mate 30 Pro will be equipped with two 40-megapixel sensors on the back. The main sensor is said to be RYYB sensor seen on the P30 Pro but will be a bigger 1/1.55-inch type while the second sensor will be a 1/1.7-inch type. The second 40-megapixel camera could be placed behind the ultra wide-angle lens. The sensor size alone is seen as a big leap for the imaging experience on smartphones.

The render also shows dual-LED flash and what could be a ToF sensor on the top left hand corner. The Mate 30 Pro is expected to feature a waterfall screen that blends completely with the back panel. There is a wide notch at the front which could be used for 3D facial recognition. The render posted by Blass also shows colored power button, dual-SIM support and water resistance.

huawei, huawei mate 30, huawei mate 30 pro, huawei mate 30 lite

Photo: Evan Blass/Twitter

Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Lite renders

Alongside the Mate 30 Pro, Blass has also posted renders for the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Lite. The front of the Mate 30 shows a smaller notch with dual front camera and non-curved display. It could be a Full HD+ panel while Mate 30 Pro gets a Quad HD+ panel. There is volume rocker and power button at the right side of the device. The Mate 30 Lite, on the other hand, seems to have a design similar to Huawei Nova 5i Pro.

Huawei Nova 5i Pro launched with quad-camera and Kirin 810: Price, Specifications

Also Read

Huawei Nova 5i Pro launched with quad-camera and Kirin 810: Price, Specifications

The Mate 30 Lite is expected to be a rebranded version for the global market. It will feature a 6.26-inch display, Kirin 810 SoC, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. The smartphone will be equipped with quad rear camera setup similar to Honor 20 Pro. It will support WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C port. There seems to be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and 4,000mAh battery.

Will they include Google Services?

Ahead of the launch of Mate 30 Series, Google has confirmed that these devices will not include its services. This means the Mate 30 Series will not come pre-installed with apps such as Gmail, Google Play Store, YouTube, Google Hangouts, Google Maps, etc. This will be a big blow to the company looking to make further inroads into established markets like Europe and the UK. It is not immediately clear how Huawei plans to compensate for the lack of these applications. It remains unknown how the company plans to pitch its forked Android interface for these devices.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 16, 2019 11:15 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite renders appear
News
Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite renders appear
Oppo A9 2020 first sale today at 12PM

News

Oppo A9 2020 first sale today at 12PM

Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels

News

Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India leaked

Government launches new portal to track lost or stolen phones

News

Government launches new portal to track lost or stolen phones

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Realme Buds Wireless Review

Realme XT First Impressions and Hands-on

Vivo Z1x Review

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite renders appear

Oppo A9 2020 first sale today at 12PM

Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India leaked

Government launches new portal to track lost or stolen phones

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite renders appear

News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite renders appear
Huawei CEO reportedly offering to share 5G know-how for a fee

News

Huawei CEO reportedly offering to share 5G know-how for a fee
Huawei Mate 30 Pro live photo leaked; offers a glimpse at the design

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro live photo leaked; offers a glimpse at the design
Huawei M-series tablet to launch in India this month

News

Huawei M-series tablet to launch in India this month
LG smartphone with rollable display in the works: Report

News

LG smartphone with rollable display in the works: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Xioami Mi Band 4 की भारतीय कीमत हुई लीक, 17 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Oppo A9 2020 आज दोपहर 12 बजे Amazon पर इन सेल ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Tencent Games ने 3 से 9 सितंबर के बीच PUBG Mobile पर इन चीटर्स को किया बैन

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया 777 रुपये का ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान, 50Mbps स्पीड के साथ मिलेगा इतना डाटा

Motorola आज Smart TV के साथ लेटेस्ट स्मार्टफोन भी करेगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट


News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite renders appear
News
Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite renders appear
Oppo A9 2020 first sale today at 12PM

News

Oppo A9 2020 first sale today at 12PM
Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels

News

Tata Sky mobile app competes with JioTV; offers 400 live TV channels
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price in India leaked
Government launches new portal to track lost or stolen phones

News

Government launches new portal to track lost or stolen phones