Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite renders appear

Huawei is set to launch its Mate 30 Series at an event in Munich on September 19. The devices will arrive as an upgrade to Mate 20 Series and is expected to include three models. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite. The Mate 30 Pro will be the most premium model while the Mate 30 Lite will serve as entry-level offering. We already know that Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will be powered by Kirin 990 SoC and will have 5G variants for select markets.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro renders: Here’s what we know so far

The renders for Huawei Mate 30 Pro confirms that the smartphone will feature a circular rear camera setup. The Mate 20 Pro featured a square camera module and the company seems to be switching to circular layout this year. The render shows that there are four cameras inside this circular module but there is no sign of a periscope-style camera seen on the P30 Pro from early this year.

According to leakster Ice Universe, the Mate 30 Pro will be equipped with two 40-megapixel sensors on the back. The main sensor is said to be RYYB sensor seen on the P30 Pro but will be a bigger 1/1.55-inch type while the second sensor will be a 1/1.7-inch type. The second 40-megapixel camera could be placed behind the ultra wide-angle lens. The sensor size alone is seen as a big leap for the imaging experience on smartphones.

The render also shows dual-LED flash and what could be a ToF sensor on the top left hand corner. The Mate 30 Pro is expected to feature a waterfall screen that blends completely with the back panel. There is a wide notch at the front which could be used for 3D facial recognition. The render posted by Blass also shows colored power button, dual-SIM support and water resistance.

Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Lite renders

Alongside the Mate 30 Pro, Blass has also posted renders for the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Lite. The front of the Mate 30 shows a smaller notch with dual front camera and non-curved display. It could be a Full HD+ panel while Mate 30 Pro gets a Quad HD+ panel. There is volume rocker and power button at the right side of the device. The Mate 30 Lite, on the other hand, seems to have a design similar to Huawei Nova 5i Pro.

The Mate 30 Lite is expected to be a rebranded version for the global market. It will feature a 6.26-inch display, Kirin 810 SoC, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. The smartphone will be equipped with quad rear camera setup similar to Honor 20 Pro. It will support WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C port. There seems to be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and 4,000mAh battery.

Will they include Google Services?

Ahead of the launch of Mate 30 Series, Google has confirmed that these devices will not include its services. This means the Mate 30 Series will not come pre-installed with apps such as Gmail, Google Play Store, YouTube, Google Hangouts, Google Maps, etc. This will be a big blow to the company looking to make further inroads into established markets like Europe and the UK. It is not immediately clear how Huawei plans to compensate for the lack of these applications. It remains unknown how the company plans to pitch its forked Android interface for these devices.