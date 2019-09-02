Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launch officially confirmed for September 19

Huawei has officially confirmed that the Mate 30 series launch will take place on September 19 in Munich, Germany. The Mate 30 series has been in news from quite sometime. It is expected that Huawei might bring Mate 30 Lite, Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro in the line-up. Also, rumors hint that the Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 might feature the Kirin 990 chipset.

Yesterday on Twitter, Huawei Mobiles shared official launch date of the Mate 30 series. The tweet reads, “Did you get it right? The countdown to #HuaweiMate30 starts now! We’re going full circle in Munich on 19.09.2019.” Huawei has also provided live stream link for the event, and just like every other time, you’ll be able to watch on YouTube and company’s own website.

Going by the previous Mate series launches, which had the Kirin 970 SoC on the P20 Pro and the Kirin 980 SoC on the Mate 20 and P30 Pro, it is very likely that the Mate 30 lineup might feature the successor Kirin 990 chipset. As per reports, Huawei’s Kirin 990 SoC will be reportedly be made by TSMC on 7nm process. Successor to the Kirin 980 SoC, it is expected to more powerful, while being efficient at the same time.

Did you get it right? The countdown to #HuaweiMate30 starts now!

We’re going full circle in Munich on 19.09.2019.

Join us live: https://t.co/9ugi5gG9ci#RethinkPossibilities pic.twitter.com/etRYjrBVEC — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 1, 2019

Talking about the Mate 30 series, It may not be certified to use the official Android. Executives from Google state that Mate 30 is not licensed to use Google apps and services because of the trade ban. The company noted that the recent “temporary reprieve” is not applicable on new smartphones including the Mate 30 series.

Watch Video: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro variant might come with a 6.71-inch OLED display with a notch on the top. The display is likely to offer support for 90Hz refresh rate. Beyond this, Mate 30 Pro may feature a 4,500mAh battery and Mate 30 could come with 4,200mAh battery.

Story Timeline