comscore Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launch officially confirmed for September 19
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launch officially confirmed for September 19
News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launch officially confirmed for September 19

News

Huawei Mobiles has shared official launch date of the Mate 30 series on Twitter. The company has also provided live stream link for the event, and just like every other time, you'll be able to watch on YouTube and company's own website.

  • Published: September 2, 2019 9:04 AM IST
huawei-mate-30-series-launch-official-date

Huawei has officially confirmed that the Mate 30 series launch will take place on September 19 in Munich, Germany. The Mate 30 series has been in news from quite sometime. It is expected that Huawei might bring Mate 30 Lite, Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro in the line-up. Also, rumors hint that the Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 might feature the Kirin 990 chipset.

Yesterday on Twitter, Huawei Mobiles shared official launch date of the Mate 30 series. The tweet reads, “Did you get it right? The countdown to #HuaweiMate30 starts now! We’re going full circle in Munich on 19.09.2019.” Huawei has also provided live stream link for the event, and just like every other time, you’ll be able to watch on YouTube and company’s own website.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro promotional render showcase a quad-camera setup on the back

Also Read

Huawei Mate 30 Pro promotional render showcase a quad-camera setup on the back

Going by the previous Mate series launches, which had the Kirin 970 SoC on the P20 Pro and the Kirin 980 SoC on the Mate 20 and P30 Pro, it is very likely that the Mate 30 lineup might feature the successor Kirin 990 chipset. As per reports, Huawei’s Kirin 990 SoC will be reportedly be made by TSMC on 7nm process. Successor to the Kirin 980 SoC, it is expected to more powerful, while being efficient at the same time.

Talking about the Mate 30 series, It may not be certified to use the official Android. Executives from Google state that Mate 30 is not licensed to use Google apps and services because of the trade ban. The company noted that the recent “temporary reprieve” is not applicable on new smartphones including the Mate 30 series.

Watch Video: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro variant might come with a 6.71-inch OLED display with a notch on the top. The display is likely to offer support for 90Hz refresh rate. Beyond this, Mate 30 Pro may feature a 4,500mAh battery and Mate 30 could come with 4,200mAh battery.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20
Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9
Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
Triple Cameras - 12MP + 16MP + 8MP
Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

5

69990

Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9
HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
Triple Cameras - 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
  • Published Date: September 2, 2019 9:04 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India
thumb-img
News
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here

Editor's Pick

Airtel launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick launched; offers, subscription details
News
Airtel launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick launched; offers, subscription details
Whole world's watching Chandrayaan-2's moon landing: Former NASA astronaut

News

Whole world's watching Chandrayaan-2's moon landing: Former NASA astronaut

Airtel Internet TV new buyers will get free Netflix and Airtel Xstream app subscription

News

Airtel Internet TV new buyers will get free Netflix and Airtel Xstream app subscription

Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

News

Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

OnePlus Flagship Phenomenon: OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro get Rs 2,000 discount until September 6

Deals

OnePlus Flagship Phenomenon: OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro get Rs 2,000 discount until September 6

Most Popular

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Google Play Store users in India can now use UPI to make payments

Airtel launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick launched; offers, subscription details

Whole world's watching Chandrayaan-2's moon landing: Former NASA astronaut

Airtel Internet TV new buyers will get free Netflix and Airtel Xstream app subscription

Realme may soon launch a smartphone with Snapdragon 730G, 64MP Quad rear cameras, 30W fast charging

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launch officially confirmed for September 19

News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launch officially confirmed for September 19
Huawei Band 4e Basketball Wizard Edition launched

News

Huawei Band 4e Basketball Wizard Edition launched
Huawei P20 Pro EMUI 9.1 update rolling out now

News

Huawei P20 Pro EMUI 9.1 update rolling out now
Huawei MediaPad M6 Turbo Edition tablet launched

News

Huawei MediaPad M6 Turbo Edition tablet launched
Honor 20S to launch on September 4

News

Honor 20S to launch on September 4

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनलाइन स्पॉट हुआ Sony का नया स्मार्टफोन, सामने आया पूरा डिजाइन

Airtel Xstream Smart Stick vs Tata Sky Binge vs d2h Magic : कीमत, प्लान्स और स्ट्रिमिंग सर्विस जानें कौन है बेस्ट

Vivo Z1x गेमिंग सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन 6 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या हो सकती है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Airtel ने Xstream प्लेटफॉर्म को न्यू स्ट्रीमिंग stick और set-top-box के साथ किया लॉन्च

OnePlus 7T Pro ज्यादा तेजी से होगा चार्ज, कंपनी पेश कर सकती है नई टेक्नोलॉजी


News

Google Play Store users in India can now use UPI to make payments
News
Google Play Store users in India can now use UPI to make payments
Airtel launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick launched; offers, subscription details

News

Airtel launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick launched; offers, subscription details
Whole world's watching Chandrayaan-2's moon landing: Former NASA astronaut

News

Whole world's watching Chandrayaan-2's moon landing: Former NASA astronaut
Airtel Internet TV new buyers will get free Netflix and Airtel Xstream app subscription

News

Airtel Internet TV new buyers will get free Netflix and Airtel Xstream app subscription
Realme may soon launch a smartphone with Snapdragon 730G, 64MP Quad rear cameras, 30W fast charging

News

Realme may soon launch a smartphone with Snapdragon 730G, 64MP Quad rear cameras, 30W fast charging