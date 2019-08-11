Huawei is reportedly all set to launch its latest set of Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro smartphones on September 19. A report from Russian news site hi-tech.mail.ru claims that Wang Chenglu – president of Huawei Consumer Business Software informed them about the same. The source also asserted that the upcoming Mate 30 series will arrive with Huawei home-brewed Kirin 990 SoC.

This Kirin 990 chipset is said to offer increased efficiency and performance. The Huawei Mate 30 series is also expected to launch with EMUI 10 and Android Q. If rumors are to be believed, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro would feature a massive 6.7-inch BOE-made AMOLED panel. In addition, the display will support 90Hz refresh rate, similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The Google Pixel 4 phone is also widely rumored to come with 90Hz display.

Furthermore, Huawei’s forthcoming flagship is speculated to support 55W charging. We might also get to see an under-display fingerprint reader and a display notch, GSMArena reports. Rumors are rife that the Mate 30 Pro will have two 40-megapixel sensors in a circular camera array on the rear side. A recent report claimed that the Huawei Mate 30 Lite smartphone could be the first phone from the company to come with HarmonyOS.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

The Russian site also claimed that the Mate 30 series won’t come with Google Play Services pre-installed, as per Dr. Wang. Separately, in March, @rquandt reported that the alleged Huawei P30 Pro would start at EUR 930. This price will be for the base 128GB storage variant. The price will go up to EUR 1,030 for the 256GB storage model. The standard Huawei P30 could launch with a price tag of EUR 750 for the base 128GB version. Lastly, the Huawei P30 Lite (128GB) might cost EUR 370. At the moment, beyond the potential launch date, it is unknown as to where the company is planning to launch the Mate 30 series.

