Huawei Mate 30 may support 25W wireless charging technology

A popular blogger in China revealed this information on social media platform Weibo. For some context, Xiaomi Mi 9 currently comes with the fastest wireless charging technology at 20W.

  Published: August 15, 2019 3:59 PM IST
Huawei is working on its much-anticipated flagship smartphone series, the Huawei Mate 30 series. The company is expected to launch Mate 30 lineup on September 19, 2019. Weeks before the expected launch, some more information about the Mate 30 has leaked online. According to a report, it looks like the smartphone will feature “world’s fastest wireless charging” technology. To clarify, the leak indicated that the smartphone may sport 25W wireless charging. This means that Mate 30 lineup will overtake the 15W wireless fast charging feature that comes with Note 10 Plus.

Huawei Mate 30 specifications and details

According to a report by Gizmochina, a popular blogger in China revealed this information on social media platform Weibo. For some context, Xiaomi Mi 9 currently comes with the fastest wireless charging technology at 20W. 25W wireless charging is not the only information that has leaked out about the Mate 30 lineup in recent months. As previously reported, the top of the line Huawei Mate 30 is likely to support Kirin 990 SoC. The smartphone may also feature a 6.71-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Past reports also indicated that the smartphone will feature the notch on the top of the display. This likely means that the front of the smartphone may remain somewhat similar to the Mate 20 series. The notch is likely to sport an advanced 3D authentication system to take on Face ID. The smartphone may also feature a 55W wired charging solution to keep users away from wall plugs.

Moving to the camera department, Huawei Mate 30 Pro will likely come with two 40-megapixel camera sensors on the back. Huawei may also be expected to feature a third camera along with LED flash unit in a circular rear camera module. We have already seen a number of leaks from different smartphone case makers in the past. The device is likely to come with EMUI 10 out of the box.

