Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak, 90Hz display, OnePlus 7 Pro
Huawei Mate 30 Pro could boast OnePlus 7 Pro-like 90Hz display

Alleged Huawei Mate 30 Pro concept renders have surfaced online hinting at what the upcoming flagship device could look like. The Mate 30 Pro is expected to launch sometime in October.

  • Published: June 17, 2019 12:23 PM IST
Image Credit: Phone Industry (YouTube)

Despite everything Huawei is facing, it doesn’t seem to have stopped thinking about phone launches. While the uncertainty around the use of Android remains, leaks around the next flagship smartphone continue to surface online. Now, a new Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak reveals an interesting feature.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak features, specifications

One of the talking points on the recently launched OnePlus 7 Pro was its display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. This translates into great visuals, and smooth transitions. This is specially visible while gaming. As per IThome, the same feature will also be introduced on the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The smartphone is also expected to flaunt an AMOLED display.

Besides this, the Mate 30 Pro will reportedly feature a Kirin 985 7nm chipset with Barong 5000 5G baseband chip. It is also likely to retain the Huawei Mate 20 Pro‘s 4,200mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. A recent leak claims that the smartphone will feature a 6.71-inch display with ultra-thin bezels. There is also likely to be an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leaked video

Besides this, a video has surfaced online showing what the Huawei Mate 30 Pro could possibly look like. The smartphone is seen sporting a design not too different from the Samsung Galaxy S10+. The screen dominates the front with curved edges on the sides. The interesting thing to note is the punch-hole dual-selfie camera at the top-left corner.

The back panel is equally interesting, especially the camera module. If this concept is to be believed, the Mate 30 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup. The four camera lenses and the LED flash are seen placed in a ‘V’ formation. Previous leaks have hinted at support for 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. Other details though are scarce.

The video further hints at color options like Black, Red, Gold White, Blue, Chrome White, Classic Blue, and Classic Red colors. Lastly, reports claim that Huawei is likely to stick to its October launch time frame for the launch of the Mate 30 Pro. It remains to be seen what OS it runs on.

Features Huawei Mate 20 Pro OnePlus 7 Pro
Display 6.39-inch, 2K+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-3120×1440, (538ppi) Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+
OS Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 Android 9 Pie
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP
Front Camera 24MP 16MP
Battery Capacity 4,200mAh 4,000mAh
Connectivity GSM, WCDMA, LTE-2G,3G,4G 4G VoLTE-2G,3G,4G
Price Rs 59,990 Rs 48,999

Story Timeline

