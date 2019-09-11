comscore Huawei Mate 30 Pro detailed specifications leaked ahead of official launch
Huawei Mate 30 Pro detailed specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Ahead of the September 19 launch, detailed specifications of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro have surfaced online. The leaked specs sheet suggest that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be powered by a Kirin 990 5G chipset under the hood. Check out the full details of the upcoming Huawei phone here.

  Published: September 11, 2019 12:47 PM IST
Huawei has already confirmed that the Mate 30 series launch will take place on September 19 in Munich, Germany. The company is likely to launch as many as three phones in the line-up, including Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite. Now, ahead of the official launch, detailed specifications of the Mate 30 Pro have surfaced online. The leaked specs sheet suggest that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be powered by a Kirin 990 5G chipset under the hood. It is a successor to the Kirin 980 SoC, which is expected to more powerful, while being efficient at the same time.

The flagship device’s screen measures between 6.6-inch and 6.8-inch. The panel will operate at full HD+ resolution. The device could feature a ‘Waterfall’ AMOLED display with support for 60Hz refresh rate. Huawei might offer the phone with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage option. The device is likely to feature an in-display fingerprint reader.

The Mate 30 Pro will reportedly come with an improved Huawei Face ID 2.0 feature. It will be armed with a big 4,500mAh battery with support for 40W SuperCharge and 27W SuperWireless Charge. The upcoming Huawei phone will ship with EMUI 10 based on Android 10 operating system, as per the leak. On the front, there could be a 32-megapixel camera sensor, an ultrawide lens, and a ToF sensor.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro would debut with a round-shaped rear camera setup. This setup might consist of a Sony IMX600 sensor with OIS support and a 40-megapixel wide cine camera. It could be paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with optical image stabilization support, and a ToF sensor. The quad cameras will of the flagship smartphone will be powered by a Xenon flash and color temperature sensor. If these are correct then Mate 30 Pro will feature seven cameras in total. The device will make use of premium glass and metal construction, as per leaks.

Features Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Price 69990
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9
Display 6.39-inch, 2K+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-3120×1440, (538ppi)
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
Front Camera 24MP
Battery 4,200mAh

  Published Date: September 11, 2019 12:47 PM IST

