Huawei Mate 30 Pro display could be curvier; alleged leaked screen protector reveals

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is expected to launch in October this year. Leak reveals that the smartphone will have a display with sides curvier than usual.

  • Published: July 12, 2019 11:22 AM IST
The Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 smartphones are expected to be unveiled sometime in October this year. The latest Mate 30 Pro leak reveals some of its expected specifications and features. The latest is a leaked screen protector, which hints at a curvier display.

Shared by tipster UniverseIce, the leaked screen protector shows that the sides curve nearly 90 degrees, which is more than what we have seen on current smartphones. At the moment, only the Samsung flagship S and Note series come with dual-edge curved display. OnePlus also recently introduced the same with the 7 Pro, whereas Huawei Mate 20 Pro and P30 Pro smartphones also come with dual edge curved display.

The Mate 30 Pro is likely to boast a 6.71-inch OLED panel. And with a screen curvier than usual, Huawei can use the sides to simulate buttons – such as camera shutter key or media controls. It is something similar to what Samsung did with the Galaxy Note Edge back in the day.

An insider from Huawei supply chain recently reported that the company has been experimenting with glass unibody that will join the front and back glass curvature. And while the P30 Pro comes with a waterdrop style notch, the Mate-series will reportedly continue with iPhone-like notch. The leak has also hinted that the Mate 30 Pro will have a wider notch.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro specifications (expected)

From what we know so far, the Mate 30 Pro is expected to come with quad-cameras at the back. And while the Mate 20 Pro comes with a square-shaped module, the successor will feature a circular camera housing. It will reportedly be powered by a 7nm Kirin 985 octa-core SoC with Balong 5000 5G chip, 4,200mAh battery, and 50W fast charging tech. All these are leaked specifications, so we would advise taking it with a pinch of salt.

Features Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Price 69990
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9
Display 6.39-inch, 2K+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-3120×1440, (538ppi)
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
Front Camera 24MP
Battery 4,200mAh

