Huawei Mate 30 Pro E will reportedly launch alongside Mate 40 series

Recently a report said that Huawei will launch its new flagship called Mate 40 Series on October 22. But new leaks reveal that at the event, we will see another smartphone launch by Huawei. A Weibo user said that apart from the Mate 40 Series flagship, the Chinese manufacturer is also likely to unveil the Huawei Mate 30 Pro E.

The leaker also shared a screenshot showing that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro E has received TENAA certification. As the name suggests, the Mate 30 Pro E is a new variant of the Mate 30 Pro that Huawei released last year. Other than the name, most of the specifications and even the design that the Mate 30 Pro E will bring will be the same as the original version.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro E expected specifications

According to TENAA, the Mate 30 Pro E will pack a Waterfall-style 6.53-inch OLED panel with curved edges that offers Full HD+ resolution (1,176 x 2,400 pixels). Maybe the difference is in the photography sector, which will now replace the 32-megapixel selfie camera with a 16-megapixel sensor.

There’s also a quad-camera setup on the back with a 32-megapixel primary camera. It has been downgraded from its original 40-megapixel. In terms of SoC, TENAA only mentions the CPU clocked at 2.86GHz without mentioning the actual chipset name. But that possibility is the Kirin 990, which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

There are also 8GB and 12GB RAM variants and storage options between 256GB or 512GB. Meanwhile, to keep it running, the Mate 30 Pro E is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery. That is quite large and is expected to arrive equipped with 40W fast charging technology support. Until now, Huawei has not confirmed the existence of this new smartphone. But because it has been tested for TENAA certification. The Mate 30 Pro E seems to be preparing for its release shortly.