Huawei Mate 30 Pro key specifications leaked; may offer 6.7-inch display, 55W fast charge

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is expected to be powered by a powerful 7nm Kirin 985 chipset built by the EVC manufacturing processor. The handset could make its debut in October.

  Published: May 3, 2019 1:42 PM IST
Huawei recently took the wraps off its P30 flagship series. Now, the Chinese company is soon expected to unwrap the Mate 30 series. Rumors are rife that the handset could make its debut in October. Now, the key specifications of the flagship Mate 30 Pro smartphone have surfaced online. The upcoming handset is said to pack a powerful 7nm Kirin 985 chipset built by the EVC manufacturing processor. In order to offer support for the fastest 5G connectivity, the SoC will include Balong 5000 5G modem.

Rumors suggest that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be available in both 5G and 4G variants. A Chinese website named New.qq reported that the handset could come with a 6.71-inch OLED screen supplied by BOE. It is unknown whether the company will offer a punch-hole or notch-less design. There is a possibility that Huawei might unveil some other display design for its upcoming Mate 30 line up.

As far the cameras are concerned, the report asserted that it will arrive with four rear cameras. The configurations of the four lenses are still under wraps, but the report highlighted that it will offer a 3D ToF sensor. We might get to see the same square-shaped camera setup design at the back of the phone, similar to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. It is said to come with a 4,200mAh battery, which might not be sufficient for a large-sized device.

But, the smartphone will reportedly offer support for 55W SuperCharge technology, which is seen on the Mate X foldable smartphone. The upcoming flagship is also expected to support 10W reverse wireless charging and n-display fingerprint reader. Currently, there is no information on advanced facial recognition feature, and the price details of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Besides, the Mate 20 Pro smartphone is currently available in India with a starting price of Rs 64,990 for the 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant.

  Published Date: May 3, 2019 1:42 PM IST

