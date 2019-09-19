comscore Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launched Kirin 990 5G SoC; specifications
Huawei Mate 30 Pro launched with 40-megapixel camera, Kirin 990 5G SoC; Mate 30 tags along

Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro are now official. As expected, both the devices are spec behemoth but lack of Google apps will make it a tough sell.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro is now official. At an event held in Munich, Germany, the Chinese smartphone maker introduced its newest flagship to the global market. The Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro builds on the success of P30 Pro and Mate 20 series. While the devices can be described as big-ticket launch from the world’s second-largest smartphone maker, it comes under difficult circumstances. The launch today is being overshadowed by the ban imposed by the US that has restricted it from working with technology companies like Google, Qualcomm, and Microsoft.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro: Price and Specifications

Huawei Mate 30 Pro, just like its predecessor, is a spec behemoth in the smartphone market. The Chinese networking giant has managed to pack the best of everything to make it really premium device. The Mate 30 Pro comes with a glass back like its predecessor and has quad rear camera setup placed inside a circular module. The design is reminiscent of the Lumia 1020 from 2013. It will be available in green, lavender, black and breathing crystal colors.

In terms of specifications, the Mate 30 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with waterfall screen similar to Vivo NEX 3 5G. Powered by Kirin 990, it comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB. It runs EMUI 10 based on Android 10 but lacks access to Google applications. There is 3D face unlock, IP68 water and dust resistance, 4,500mAh battery with 40W wired and SuperCharge 27W wireless charging. It also comes with a new reverse  It also retains the 3.5mm headphone jack, which was missing from its predecessor.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro has four rear cameras with 40-megapixel optically stabilized the primary sensor, 16-megapixel super wide-angle shooter, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS and 3D depth sensor. The rear camera is capable of recording 4K videos and 720p super slow-motion videos at an astonishing 7680 frames per second. The speed is 8 times slower than 960fps. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Mate 30 Pro is priced at €1,099 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB model. The company has priced the 5G variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for €1,199.

Mate 30: Price and Specifications

In comparison, the Mate 30 is an under specced version of the Mate 30 with a larger display and fewer cameras. It features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and IP53 certification. Powered by Kirin 990, it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is 4,200mAh battery with support for 40W wired and SuperCharge 27W wireless charging.

It also runs EMUI 10 based on Android 10 and lacks support for Google apps. For imaging, there is a 40-megapixel main camera paired with a 16-megapixel super-wide-angle and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. At the front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie camera. Both the phones support 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. The 8GB RAM variant will set you back by €799. There is no information on the Indian pricing or availability of the devices.

