Huawei is readying its next flagship smartphone for a launch sometime later this year. Dubbed Mate 30 Pro, it will be the successor to last year’s Mate 20 series. In the last few weeks, we have come across various leaks. Adding to that list is a new Huawei Mate 30 Pro camera leak.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro camera leak

Earlier renders have shown that the Mate 30 series will come with a square-shaped camera module. This is expected to be like the module seen on the Mate 20 series. Now, a leakster has shared alleged camera specifications of the upcoming Mate 30 Pro.

According to this leakster, the Mate 30 Pro will feature a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup will include two 40-megapixel sensors, and one 8-megapixel sensor, TME.net reports. Diving in deeper, the first 40-megapixel sensor will come with a 1/1.5” sensor size, and up to f/1.4 aperture. It will also feature a RYYB pixel layout, which was first introduced on the Huawei P30 Pro earlier this year. Lastly, the camera will be backed by various Cine lens features.

The second 40-megapixel sensor is expected to be an ultrawide lens with up to 120 degrees field-of-view, and a 1/1.7” sensor. The third 8-megapixel sensor is expected to be a telephoto lens with up to 5X zoom. This is another feature that was seen on the P30 Pro.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro rumored features, specifications

An alleged real-life photo of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro surfaced online recently. While it didn’t show much in terms of design, it did confirm the presence of a wide notch. Going by that it doesn’t seem the overall design will change much from the Mate 20 series.

Some of the other rumored features include a 90Hz display similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Under the hood is likely to be a Kirin 985 SoC, and a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. While there is no official word yet, Huawei is likely to unveil its next flagship smartphone sometime in October. Besides the Mate 30 Pro, Huawei may also launch a standard Mate 30 smartphone, and a 5G variant.

Features Huawei Mate 20 Pro Huawei P30 Pro Price 69990 71990 Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 Android 9 Pie Display 6.39-inch, 2K+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-3120×1440, (538ppi) 6.4-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Triple Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP Quad Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF Front Camera 24MP 32MP Battery 4,200mAh 4,200mAh

Story Timeline