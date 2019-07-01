comscore Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak: Image hints circular camera module | BGR India
Huawei Mate 30 Pro leaked image hints at a circular camera module

Huawei is expected to unveil its next flagship Mate 30 series sometime in October. It is likely to boast top-of-the-line features, along with an improved design.

  • Published: July 1, 2019 10:45 AM IST
huawei-mate-30-pro-leak-camera-design

Image Credit: Slashleaks

It is widely believed that Huawei is continuing with its smartphone launch plans this year. Hence, all eyes will be on the launch of the Huawei Mate 30 series sometime in October. Now, a Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak hints at an interesting design change.

An alleged glass back panel of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro has surfaced online. It was first spotted by Slashleaks. This leaked panel hints at the presence of a circular camera housing. The cutout is not much unlike what we have seen on the Moto Z3. If true, this would mean that Huawei is ditching the square-shaped module introduced on the Mate 20 Pro.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak: Expected features, specifications

Not a lot is known about the Mate 30 Pro, except what has been leaked online. One of the recent rumors claims that the upcoming device could feature a OnePlus 7 Pro-like 90Hz display. A high refresh rate translates into great visuals, and smooth transitions. This is especially visible while gaming. The smartphone is expected to flaunt a 6.71-inch AMOLED display with ultra-thin bezels.

Besides this, the Mate 30 Pro will reportedly feature a Kirin 985 7nm chipset with Barong 5000 5G baseband chip. It is also likely to retain the Huawei Mate 20 Pro‘s 4,200mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. There is also likely to be an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security.

A video surfaced online recently hinting at what the Mate 30 smartphones could look like. The smartphone was seen sporting a design not too different from the Samsung Galaxy S10+. The screen dominates the front with curved edges on the sides. And there is a punch-hole dual-selfie camera at the top-left corner. The video further hints at a myriad of color options. These include Black, Red, Gold White, Blue, Chrome White, Classic Blue, and Classic Red colors.

Features Huawei Mate 20 Pro OnePlus 7 Pro
Price 69990 48999
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 Android 9 Pie
Display 6.39-inch, 2K+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-3120×1440, (538ppi) Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP
Front Camera 24MP 16MP
Battery 4,200mAh 4,000mAh

 

  Published Date: July 1, 2019 10:45 AM IST

