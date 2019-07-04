comscore Huawei Mate 30 Pro: Rear quad camera render leak, design | BGR India
Huawei Mate 30 Pro leaked renders reveal alleged quad camera setup and display design

The render indicates a circular camera module where we will get four difference camera modules and a dedicated dual-LED flash unit. In addition to this, the entire camera module on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be Leica branded with a 5x optical zoom feature.

  Published: July 4, 2019 3:45 PM IST
An alleged render for the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 Pro has surfaced online. This render of the backside of the smartphone gives us a closer look at the quad camera that the device will sport. The render indicates a circular camera module where we will get four different camera modules and a dedicated dual-LED flash unit. In addition to this, the entire thing will be Leica branded with a 5x optical zoom feature. This seems to be a departure from the initial rumors about a rectangular camera module. However, this is in line with a recently leaked cover showcasing a circular module.

Taking a look at rest of the render, we get a sense of what to expect from the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The render showcases a smartphone with a curved glass back on both sides to meet the front side. It also looks like the company has added the volume rocker and power button on the right side of the smartphone. There are no visible buttons on the left side of the smartphone. Huawei will also probably add a USB Type-C port at the bottom of the device for charging. In addition to this, we also get a “Huawei” branding towards the bottom of the smartphone.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro render details and display

The render of the smartphone showcased a smartphone in “Emerald Green” finish. We saw a similar shade of color during the launch of the Huawei Mate 20 Series. The render was initially spotted by GizmoChina. The report also stated that the camera lenses and the LED flash unit seem to be placed in “X” shape.

Moving to the front side, we also get leaked images of the front panel on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The source of the front panel images seems to have blurred the top of the panels. It is unclear if the series will come with the notch or remove it in favor of a punch-hole solution. Looking closely, the bottom bezel of the Mate 30 Pro seems to be thinner than the Mate 20 Pro.

  Published Date: July 4, 2019 3:45 PM IST

