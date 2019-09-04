Huawei Mate 30 Pro leaked renders show total 7 cameras

Huawei has officially confirmed that the Mate 30 series launch will take place on September 19 in Munich, Germany. The Chinese major is expected to launch three new smartphones in the line-up called the Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Lite. We have seen many leaks of the anticipated design of the Mate 30 Pro, and now adding to the leak is Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5K renders and 360 degree video.

The tipster OnLeaks and Pricebaba on Wednesday posted these CAD based Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5K renders and video, so these might not be 100 percent accurate. As shown in the images and video, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro makes use of a premium glass and metal construction just like its predecessor the Mate 20 Pro.

Also, as leaked previously as well, the Mate 30 Pro is seen featuring a circular quad-camera module on the back and a triple front-facing selfie cameras in the display notch. If these are correct interpretation then Mate 30 Pro will feature seven cameras in total. The renders show a 2 x 2 camera grid on the back along with a a dual LED flash unit and Leica branding.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro: Specifications (expected)

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro variant might come with a 6.71-inch OLED display with a notch on the top. The display is likely to offer support for 90Hz refresh rate. Beyond this, Mate 30 Pro may feature a 4,500mAh battery and Mate 30 could come with 4,200mAh battery.

Going by the previous Mate series launches, which had the Kirin 970 SoC on the P20 Pro and the Kirin 980 SoC on the Mate 20 and P30 Pro, it is very likely that the Mate 30 lineup might feature the successor Kirin 990 chipset. As per reports, Huawei’s Kirin 990 SoC will be reportedly be made by TSMC on 7nm process. Successor to the Kirin 980 SoC, it is expected to more powerful, while being efficient at the same time.

Watch Video: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Talking about the Mate 30 series, It may not be certified to use the official Android. Executives from Google state that Mate 30 is not licensed to use Google apps and services because of the trade ban. The company noted that the recent “temporary reprieve” is not applicable on new smartphones including the Mate 30 series.

Features Huawei Mate 20 Pro Price 69990 Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 Display 6.39-inch, 2K+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-3120×1440, (538ppi) Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP Front Camera 24MP Battery 4,200mAh

Story Timeline