Huawei Mate 30 Pro live photo leaked; offers a glimpse at the design

Huawei Mate 30 Pro live photo leaked, shows off waterfall screen and more

Huawei Mate 30 Pro is all set to launch next week on September 19 in Munich. Latest leak offers a closer look at the waterfall screen.

  • Published: September 13, 2019 9:46 AM IST
Image credits: OnLeaks and Pricebaba

Huawei is all set to launch the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro smartphones next week. The event will take place in Munich, Germany on September 19. Ahead of the official launch, we have come across a number of leaks giving us a rough idea on what to expect. Now, the latest Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak shows off the waterfall (dual-edge curve) display. 

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak detailed

Someone got hold of an early unit (via GSMArena), and while there is a white plastic used to hide the design, it doesn’t do a good job. We can clearly see the curvature of the screen, which is more than what we’ve seen on the Galaxy S and Note-series smartphones. Basically, the screen has curve of 90 degrees, something that we saw with the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge. Huawei could make use of the sides for gestures or offer on-screen camera shutter buttons and more.

The leak also offers a closer look at the new notch hardware. It seems to have the second generation Face Recognition hardware. From what we can see, it appears like a triple camera setup – featuring a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor with a light emitter and sensor. More details are expected at the launch event when Huawei officially announces the smartphone.

huawei mate 30 pro

Specifications and features (expected)

From what we know so far, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be powered by the Kirin 990 SoC and will likely come with 5G support. There is no word on the RAM and storage, but we could expect at least 8GB RAM and 256GB storage on the top model.

At the back, two 40-megapixel sensors are expected along with an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. The fourth could likely be a 3D ToF sensor. The selfie camera resolution is unknown for now.

  • Published Date: September 13, 2019 9:46 AM IST

