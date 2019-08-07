Huawei is expected to launch the Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro smartphones sometime in October this year. So far, we have seen various leaks of the anticipated Mate 30 series. And some of the reports have been very vague as well. Latest addition to the list is a new Huawei Mate 30 Pro case render, which showcases a circular camera module at the back. This is is very different from what the previous leaks tipped.

Multiple concept renders of the Mate 30 Pro previously suggested that the phone will have a rectangular camera stacked at the rear. Even the patent showed a large cut-out on the back of the device in the rectangle shape. So this new case render leak courtesy Slashleaks revealing a circular triple rear camera is little hard to believe.

The tipster also posted standard Huawei Mate 30 render images, which also showcased circular camera module with three camera lens. The only difference there is a round LED flash, while on the Mate 30 Pro, it is a square LED. Other than that, both Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro are seen with broad display notch, and gradient finish back panels. The difference might be on the front in both phones, where Mate 30 Pro is expected to feature a sharp curved display.

Watch Video: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Previously, tipster Ice Universe, had shared an alleged screen protector image of the Mate 30 Pro, which had the sides curve nearly 90 degrees. Oppo has already showcased its similar dual-edge curved display technology, which it is calling the ‘Waterfall Display’. Even Vivo is rumored to offer such curvy display very soon, and that might also have 90 degrees side curves.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro specifications (expected)

From what we know so far, the Mate 30 Pro is expected to come with quad-cameras at the back. And while the Mate 20 Pro comes with a square-shaped module, the successor will feature a circular camera housing. It will reportedly be powered by a 7nm Kirin 985 octa-core SoC with Balong 5000 5G chip, 4,200mAh battery, and 50W fast charging tech. All these are leaked specifications, so we would advise taking it with a pinch of salt.

Features Huawei Mate 20 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Price – 69990 Chipset Kirin 980 octa-core SoC HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9 Display AMOLED -6.53-inch, FHD+, 19.5:9-2244×1080 (381ppi) 6.39-inch, 2K+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-3120×1440, (538ppi) Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple Cameras – 12MP + 16MP + 8MP Triple Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP Front Camera 24MP 24MP Battery 4,000mAh battery 4,200mAh

Story Timeline