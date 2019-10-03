comscore Huawei Mate 30 Pro no longer lets you install Google Apps
Huawei Mate 30 Pro no longer lets you install Google Apps after researcher exposed installation backdoor

If you were thinking Google Apps installation process on Huawei Mate 30 Pro was simple, that’s no longer the case.

  Published: October 3, 2019 12:50 PM IST
Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei launched the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro smartphones in Berlin last month. The phones come with top of the line hardware and improved cameras compared to the predecessor, but one core thing was missing. The smartphones do not come with Google Apps and Services. And while a backdoor was present to easily install Google Apps on Huawei Mate 30 Pro, the same is no longer available.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro backdoor explained

LZPlay, the app that allowed installing Google Apps and Services has been taken down. This comes after John Wu, a leading Android security researcher and creator of Magisk module released his preliminary research. He said, “LZPlay uses some specialized Android permissions found only in Huawei phones, including the permission to install other apps as “system” apps. This was necessary because some Google apps are required to be system apps and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro was not allowed to have the usual “stubs” of Google apps.”

According to a report on 9To5Mac, the permissions can only be granted by apps that are digitally signed by Huawei. For other apps, the code needs to go through the review process. The special permissions granted aren’t even documented, which is even more suspicious.

Hours after John Wu shared his research findings, the website LZPlay.net was also taken offline. Also, all previously downloaded copies of the APK no longer work as expected. In fact, Alex Dobie from Android Central has noted Google apps installed using LZPlay no longer pass SafetyNet testsIn case you own a Mate 30 Pro and used the backdoor to install Google Apps, it will be a good idea to uninstall them, just to be on the safer side.

Features Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Price
Chipset Kirin 990 SoC
OS Android 10
Display 6.53-inch OLED
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 40MP + 40MP + 8MP + 3D TOF camera
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,500mAh

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Android 10
Kirin 990 SoC
Quad - 40MP + 40MP + 8MP + 3D TOF camera
  • Published Date: October 3, 2019 12:50 PM IST

Huawei Mate 30 Pro no longer lets you install Google Apps

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro no longer lets you install Google Apps

