Huawei Mate 30 Pro promotional render leaks online

A new promo render for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro seems to have leaked online. This new render showcases the back panel of the smartphone along with three different color options. Regardless of the leaks in the past, this seems to give us a comprehensive look at the rear camera setup on the smartphone. Unlike the past leaks, this render confirms that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will come with a quad-camera setup. For context, past leaks from case makers and others have showcased three camera sensors on the back.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro promotional render details

The render initially surfaced on Chinese social media website Weibo as some sort of promotional material. In the past, Huawei opted for triple camera setup and a LED flash unit on the back. However, here, the dedicated LED flash unit seems to have moved to the side of the camera unit. As per information online, the fourth camera sensor is likely to be a 3D depth sensor like the ToF module. This is because Huawei device already came with the ultra-wide-angle, regular wide and telephoto lenses in the past.

The promotional material image also confirms curved sides on the back of the smartphone. We can also see a display notch on the top of the display here which is in line with past leaks. As reported previously, the device may feature a 1/1.555-inch primary sensor and a 1/1.7-inch ultra-wide sensor. The company is also expected to add a 5x periscope zoom lens in the device.

Talking about other specifications of the upcoming smartphone, we can expect 27W wireless charging with 40W wired charging. This promo poster also mentions Kirin 990 SoC, something that we already know about. Huawei is all set to launch the Mate 30 series on September 6, 2019. Similar to other Huawei devices, the Mate 30 Pro may also feature Leica branding on the rear camera setup.